US will pay Mexico to deport illegal immigrants there

In a recent notice sent to Congress, the Trump administration said it intended to take $20 million in foreign assistance funds and use it to help Mexico pay for transportation —plane and bus fare— to deport as many as 17,000 people who are in that country illegally.

The announcement was seen by some as ironic since Trump has promised for years that Mexico would pay for the border wall —which Mexican officials have strongly denied— and now they are giving the Latin American country money to stop illegal immigration.

As the New York Times reports, the money will help increase deportations of Central Americans, many of whom pass through Mexico to get to the American border. Funds will also be used to deport any unauthorized immigrant in Mexico who is a known or suspected terrorist, although such people are few in number.

Spokeswoman for the Department of Homeland Security Katie Waldman said the program intended to relieve immigration flows at the United States border with Mexico.

“We are working closely with our Mexican counterparts to confront rising border apprehension numbers —-specifically, a 38 percent increase in families this month alone — directly and to ensure that those with legitimate claims have access to appropriate protections,” Waldman said.

The Mexican Embassy has yet to issue a comment on the matter.

The plan is part of the Trump administration efforts to redirect billions in foreign assistance to other priorities. The administration has yet to spend nearly $3 billion in foreign aid but has already redirected millions of dollars meant to help stabilize Syria and support Palestinian schools and hospitals.