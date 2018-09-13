US will pay Mexico to deport illegal immigrants there

In a recent notice sent to Congress, the Trump administration said it intended to take $20 million in foreign assistance funds and use it to help Mexico pay for transportation —plane and bus fare— to deport as many as 17,000 people who are in that country illegally.
The announcement was seen by some as ironic since Trump has promised for years that Mexico would pay for the border wall —which Mexican officials have strongly denied— and now they are giving the Latin American country money to stop illegal immigration.
As the New York Times reports, the money will help increase deportations of Central Americans, many of whom pass through Mexico to get to the American border. Funds will also be used to deport any unauthorized immigrant in Mexico who is a known or suspected terrorist, although such people are few in number.
Spokeswoman for the Department of Homeland Security Katie Waldman said the program intended to relieve immigration flows at the United States border with Mexico.
“We are working closely with our Mexican counterparts to confront rising border apprehension numbers —-specifically, a 38 percent increase in families this month alone — directly and to ensure that those with legitimate claims have access to appropriate protections,” Waldman said.
The Mexican Embassy has yet to issue a comment on the matter.
The plan is part of the Trump administration efforts to redirect billions in foreign assistance to other priorities. The administration has yet to spend nearly $3 billion in foreign aid but has already redirected millions of dollars meant to help stabilize Syria and support Palestinian schools and hospitals.
Estados Unidos pagará a México para deportar a inmigrantes ilegales
En un aviso reciente enviado al Congreso, la administración Trump dijo que tenía la intención de tomar $20 millones en fondos de asistencia extranjera y usarlos para ayudar a México a pagar el transporte (tarifa de avión y autobús) para deportar a unas 17,000 personas que están en ese país ilegalmente.
El anuncio fue visto por algunos como irónico ya que Trump prometió durante años que México pagaría por el muro fronterizo -que las autoridades mexicanas han negado rotundamente- y ahora están dando dinero al país latinoamericano para detener la inmigración ilegal.
Como informa el New York Times, el dinero ayudará a aumentar las deportaciones de centroamericanos, muchos de los cuales pasan por México para llegar a la frontera estadounidense. Los fondos también se utilizarán para deportar a cualquier inmigrante no autorizado en México que sea un terrorista conocido o sospechoso, aunque esas personas son pocas.
La portavoz del Departamento de Seguridad Nacional, Katie Waldman, dijo que el programa pretendía aliviar los flujos de inmigración en la frontera de Estados Unidos con México.
“Estamos trabajando estrechamente con nuestras contrapartes mexicanas para enfrentar el aumento de las aprehensiones fronterizas -específicamente, un aumento del 38 por ciento en las familias solo este mes- directamente y para garantizar que las personas con reclamos legítimos tengan acceso a las protecciones adecuadas”, dijo Waldman.
La Embajada de México aún tiene que emitir un comentario sobre el asunto.
El plan es parte de los esfuerzos de la administración Trump para redirigir miles de millones en asistencia extranjera a otras prioridades. La administración todavía no ha gastado casi $3 mil millones en ayuda externa, pero ya ha redirigido millones de dólares destinados a ayudar a estabilizar a Siria y apoyar a las escuelas y hospitales palestinos.