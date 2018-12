Vatterott College closes its doors

Students and employees were surprised to learn that Vatterott College had shut its doors abruptly, citing financial difficulties.

Fox 2 reports that students at the college’s Berkeley campus were left locked out after seeing a posted sign that read, “school closed as of 4 p.m. today.”

Students were understandably angry. Some expressed their grievances to the news media outlet. “We spent over $38,000 to go to this school and now they’re saying we gotta do loan forgiveness? I’m not doing that,” said Aarika Dyson, a student.

In a letter sent to students, the college pointed to a U.S. Department of Education decision to limit Vatterott’s participation in federal financial aid programs.

The letter went on to say that the changes made it difficult to secure additional financing or capital.

“Vatterott is unable to continue operation under these restrictions, and consequently, is unable to complete the aforementioned sale. The Department posed these restrictions despite the presence of an interested buyer and our clear communication that such restrictions would result in the school’s closure.”

The company indicated it will not comment on any media inquiries.