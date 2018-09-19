Vehicle wanted in carjacking crashes in St. Louis; two people arrested

A vehicle that was involved in an accident in north St. Louis Monday afternoon was identified as being carjacked by authorities.

According to KMOV, police said officers were behind the car when it crashed at the intersection of Kienlen and MLK Drive. The accident caused injuries that first responders did not believe were life threatening.

The car was originally stolen from a 19-year-old victim in the 4300 block of Washington Avenue Monday.

According to authorities, the suspects were in a newer mode blue 2013 Hyundai Elantra when they pulled up to the driver and pointed a gun at him, demanding he get out of the car.

He complied and was not hurt in the incident.

According to official numbers, there have been 227 carjackings in St. Louis this year, and nine of those were in the Central West End.