Vehicle wanted in carjacking crashes in St. Louis; two people arrested

A vehicle that was involved in an accident in north St. Louis Monday afternoon was identified as being carjacked by authorities.
According to KMOV, police said officers were behind the car when it crashed at the intersection of Kienlen and MLK Drive. The accident caused injuries that first responders did not believe were life threatening.
The car was originally stolen from a 19-year-old victim in the 4300 block of Washington Avenue Monday.
According to authorities, the suspects were in a newer mode blue 2013 Hyundai Elantra when they pulled up to the driver and pointed a gun at him, demanding he get out of the car.
He complied and was not hurt in the incident.
According to official numbers, there have been 227 carjackings in St. Louis this year, and nine of those were in the Central West End.
Vehículo buscado por robo involucrado en accidente automovilístico en St. Louis; dos personas detenidas
Un vehículo que estuvo involucrado en un accidente en el norte de St. Louis el lunes por la tarde fue identificado como robado por las autoridades.
Según KMOV, la policía dijo que los oficiales estaban detrás del automóvil cuando se estrelló en la intersección de Kienlen y MLK Drive. El accidente causó lesiones que los primeros auxilios no creyeron que fueran potencialmente mortales.
El automóvil fue robado originalmente de una víctima de 19 años en la cuadra 4300 de Washington Avenue el lunes.
Según las autoridades, los sospechosos estaban en un Hyundai Elantra modelo 2013 azul más nuevo cuando se acercaron al conductor y le apuntaron con un arma, exigiéndole que salga del automóvil.
Él obedeció y no fue herido en el incidente.
Según cifras oficiales, este año se han registrado 227 robos de vehículos en St. Louis, y nueve de ellos se ubicaron en el Central West End.