Venezuela opposition political says he met with generals prior to failed uprising against Maduro

Venezuelan opposition politician Leopoldo Lopez, evading arrest in a Spanish diplomatic residence, said on Thursday that he met with senior military officials before a failed uprising against President Nicolás Maduro this week.

Reuters reports that Lopez suggested coordination with armed forces continues to oust Maduro and that more “military movements” were on the way.

However, Maduro appeared early on Thursday on state television with his defense minister and military operations chief to show that the military remains on his side.

The military uprising very early on Tuesday, organized by opposition leader and Lopez ally Juan Guide, failed to gain steam as security forces loyal to Maduro clashed against demonstrators.

Lopez told reporters in Caracas: “The fissure that opened on April 30 will become a crack, and that crack is what is going to break the levee.”

Lopez remains sheltered at the Spanish residence in the Venezuelan capital. A Venezuelan court on Thursday issued a warrant for Lopez’s arrest, saying he violated an order that required him to remain under house arrest and restricted his ability to speak publicly. However, a Spanish government spokeswoman said Madrid had no intention of turning him over to Venezuelan authorities.