Venezuela will expel German ambassador for meddling in internal affairs

Venezuela’s government said on Wednesday it will expel Daniel Martin Kriener, the German ambassador, for interfering in the country’s internal affairs, and gave him 48 hours to leave the South American nation.

The government said in a statement: “Venezuela considers it unacceptable that a foreign diplomat carries out in its territory a public role closer to that of a political leader aligned with the conspiratorial agenda of extremist sectors of the Venezuelan opposition.”

The government of Nicolás Maduro has been under international pressure to call to elections, as Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó continues to gain the support of most Western nations.

On February 19, 2019, Reuters reports that Kriener delivered a news conference next to Guaidó and accredited diplomatic representatives of the European Union in Caracas.