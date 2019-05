Venezuela’s Guaidó asks supporters to intensify “peaceful rebellion” against Maduro regime

Tens of thousands of protesters returned to the streets after a dramatic but so far fruitless effort to remove Venezuelan president Nicolás Maduro from power by triggering a massive military rebellion.

Clashes in the Venezuelan capital between protesters and Venezuelan security forces continued as Labor Day was celebrated in the country and the world over.

Juan Guaidó, the young opposition leader who led an attempted mutiny on Tuesday told demonstrators in the capital they needed to intensify their “peaceful rebellion” against Maduro.

Guide announced: “Everyday there will be acts of protest until we achieve our liberty. They thought they could suffocate our protest yesterday and they failed. We will remain in the streets until Venezuela is free.”

Optimism among Guaidó supporters is high as they see this as a real opportunity to free themselves from a regime that has thrown millions of Venezuelans into poverty in a crisis that seems to have no end.

Meanwhile, as the Guardian reports, Maduro said on national television that Tuesday’s attempt to oust him had been avoided with the aid of “loyal and obedient” members of Venezuela’s Bolivarian armed forces.