Venezuela’s Guaidó meets with Brazil’s Bolsonaro

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó is visiting Brazil to gather support for his bid to push for a change of government in his country. Guaidó said on Thursday that he will return to Caracas by Monday despite threats of imprisonment.

Guaidó said of Venezuelan president Nicolás Maduro’s regime that it was “weak, lacking support in Venezuela and international recognition.”

After meeting with Brazil’s right-wing president Jair Bolsonaro, Guaidó spoke to reporters and called for the enforcement of economic sanctions against the Maduro government to continue “so that everything is not robbed in Venezuela.”

Guaidó has been recognized by most Western nations as the rightful leader of Venezuela after invoking constitutional provisions last month to assume an interim presidency. But, as Reuters reports, he faces possible arrest if he returns to Venezuela for disobeying a Supreme Court order that he should not leave the country pending an investigation.

Guaidó said on Thursday that he and his family had received threats, including of prison. He did not provide further details.