Venezuela’s Maduro condemns Trump as “extremist”

Venezuela’s president Nicolás Maduro called Donald Trump’s government a “gang of extremists” and blamed the United States for his country’s crisis in an interview with the BBC.

Maduro told the British news media outlet that he would allow humanitarian aid into Venezuela, as it was a way for the United States to justify an intervention.

“They are warmongering in order to take over Venezuela,” Maduro said.

Most Western governments, including the United States, have recognized opposition leader Juan Guaidó as interim president.

The BBC reports that Maduro is facing growing internal and international pressure to call early presidential elections amid a worsening economic crisis and accusations of widespread corruption and human rights violations.

Guaidó, on his part, called for anti-government protests later on Tuesday.

Maduro told the BBC that he hoped “this extremist group in the White House is defeated by powerful world-wide public opinion.”

“It’s a political war, of the United States empire, of the interests of the extreme right that today is governing, of the Ku Klux Klan, that rules the White House, to take over Venezuela.”

The United States has imposed economic sanctions on Venezuela, including against state-owned oil company, PDVSA, looking to hit Venezuela’s main source of revenue as leverage to precipitate new elections in the country.