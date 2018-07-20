Vice President Mike Pence visited St. Louis on Thursday.

Vice President Mike Pence is visiting Missouri and Illinois on Thursday.

Around 10:30 a.m., Pence landed in St. Louis and was received by Missouri U.S. Senate candidate and current Attorney General Josh Hawley. The Vice President the headed to the Marriott Grand in downtown St. Louis, where he was the keynote speaker at an America First Policies event, which main goal was to promote President Donald Trump’s tax plan.

In the event, Pence told attendees that Trump’s policies were making a positive impact on St. Louis and the country.

“It’s been 18 months of promises made and promises kept,” Pence said, mentioning border and national security, judicial appointments, jobs increases, regulation roll-backs and tax cuts, among other Trump administration’s initiatives.

He talked about jobs in St. Louis, addressing increases in military spending, including money spent on local employer Boeing. “It means American security, but you all in St. Louis know it also means American jobs.”

Pence also touched on the main political topic nationally: Trump’s performance in Helsinki, alongside Russian president Vladimir Putin, his remarks siding with Russia over U.S. intelligence agencies’ findings, and his later correction blaming the confusion on a slip of the tongue.

“Under President Trump, we’ve met Russian aggression with American strength and action,” Pence said, and went on to list sanctions and other steps the administration has taken.

According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, hours before the event, protesters rallied across the street from the hotel, wielding sign, painted umbrellas and a Donald Trump puppet. “This is a Russian puppet,” read a sign next to the ventriloquist.

They were not only protesting Pence and Trump, but also Hawley’s decision to challenge the constitutionality of the Affordable Care Act. Pence was also schedule to participate in a campaign event for Hawley, though few details were provided.

Hawley is expected to be the GOP’s nominee to challenge U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill, D-Mo, in one of a handful of state races that will determine control of the Senate in next November’s midterm elections. The president himself is set to attend a July 24 fundraiser for Hawley in Kansas City.

After that, he will head to O’Fallon, Illinois, to attend a campaign event for Illinois U.S. Representative Mike Bost, at the Regency Conference Center from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. The Metro East race is also seen as key for both Republicans and Democrats, and has attracted national attention as both candidates have raised roughly $1 million in April.

Bost easily won in 2016, but Democrats believe Kelly is a strong challenger.