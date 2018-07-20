Vice President Mike Pence visited St. Louis on Thursday.

Vice President Mike Pence is visiting Missouri and Illinois on Thursday.
Around 10:30 a.m., Pence landed in St. Louis and was received by Missouri U.S. Senate candidate and current Attorney General Josh Hawley. The Vice President the headed to the Marriott Grand in downtown St. Louis, where he was the keynote speaker at an America First Policies event, which main goal was to promote President Donald Trump’s tax plan.
In the event, Pence told attendees that Trump’s policies were making a positive impact on St. Louis and the country.
“It’s been 18 months of promises made and promises kept,” Pence said, mentioning border and national security, judicial appointments, jobs increases, regulation roll-backs and tax cuts, among other Trump administration’s initiatives.
He talked about jobs in St. Louis, addressing increases in military spending, including money spent on local employer Boeing. “It means American security, but you all in St. Louis know it also means American jobs.”
Pence also touched on the main political topic nationally: Trump’s performance in Helsinki, alongside Russian president Vladimir Putin, his remarks siding with Russia over U.S. intelligence agencies’ findings, and his later correction blaming the confusion on a slip of the tongue.
“Under President Trump, we’ve met Russian aggression with American strength and action,” Pence said, and went on to list sanctions and other steps the administration has taken.
According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, hours before the event, protesters rallied across the street from the hotel, wielding sign, painted umbrellas and a Donald Trump puppet. “This is a Russian puppet,” read a sign next to the ventriloquist.
They were not only protesting Pence and Trump, but also Hawley’s decision to challenge the constitutionality of the Affordable Care Act. Pence was also schedule to participate in a campaign event for Hawley, though few details were provided.
Hawley is expected to be the GOP’s nominee to challenge U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill, D-Mo, in one of a handful of state races that will determine control of the Senate in next November’s midterm elections. The president himself is set to attend a July 24 fundraiser for Hawley in Kansas City.
After that, he will head to O’Fallon, Illinois, to attend a campaign event for Illinois U.S. Representative Mike Bost, at the Regency Conference Center from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. The Metro East race is also seen as key for both Republicans and Democrats, and has attracted national attention as both candidates have raised roughly $1 million in April.
Bost easily won in 2016, but Democrats believe Kelly is a strong challenger.
Vicepresidente Mike Pence visitó St. Louis este jueves
El vicepresidente Mike Pence visitó Misuri e Illinois el jueves.
Alrededor de las 10:30 a.m., Pence aterrizó en St. Louis y fue recibido por el candidato al Senado de los EE.UU. de Missouri y actual Fiscal General Josh Hawley. El Vicepresidente se dirigió al Marriott Grand en el centro de St. Louis, donde fue el orador principal en un evento de America First Policies, cuyo principal objetivo fue promover el plan de impuestos del presidente Donald Trump.
En el evento, Pence les dijo a los asistentes que las políticas de Trump estaban teniendo un impacto positivo en St. Louis y el país.
“Han sido 18 meses de promesas hechas y promesas cumplidas”, dijo Pence, mencionando seguridad fronteriza y nacional, nombramientos judiciales, aumentos de empleos, retrocesos regulatorios y recortes de impuestos, entre otras iniciativas de la administración Trump.
Pence habló sobre empleos en St. Louis, abordando los aumentos en los gastos militares, incluido el dinero gastado en el empleador local Boeing. “Significa seguridad estadounidense, pero todos ustedes en St. Louis saben que también significa empleos en Estados Unidos”.
Pence también abordó el principal tema político a nivel nacional: el desempeño de Trump en Helsinki, junto con el presidente ruso Vladimir Putin, sus comentarios favoreciendo a Rusia sobre los hallazgos de las agencias de inteligencia estadounidenses y su posterior corrección culpando a un error gramatical por la confusión.
“Bajo el presidente Trump, hemos enfrentado la agresión rusa con fuerza y acción estadounidenses”, dijo Pence, y pasó a enumerar sanciones y otros pasos que ha tomado la administración.
Según el St. Louis Post-Dispatch, horas antes del evento, los manifestantes se congregaron frente al hotel, empuñando letreros, sombrillas pintadas y una marioneta de Donald Trump. “Esta es una marioneta rusa”, decía un letrero al lado del ventrílocuo.
No solo protestaban contra Pence y Trump, también la decisión de Hawley de impugnar la constitucionalidad del Affordable Care Act. Pence también tenía programado participar en un evento de campaña para Hawley, aunque se proporcionaron pocos detalles.
Se espera que Hawley sea el candidato republicano para desafiar a la senadora estadounidense Claire McCaskill, demócrata de Mo, en una de las pocas elecciones estatales que determinarán el control del Senado en las elecciones legislativas de noviembre próximo. El propio presidente está programado para asistir a una recaudación de fondos el 24 de julio para Hawley en Kansas City.
Después de eso, se dirigirá a O’Fallon, Illinois, para asistir a un evento de campaña para Mike Bost, representante de Illinois en Estados Unidos, en el Regency Conference Center de 2:30 a 3:30 p.m. La carrera de Metro East también se considera clave para republicanos y demócratas, y ha atraído la atención nacional ya que ambos candidatos recaudaron aproximadamente 1 millón de dólares en abril.
Bost ganó fácilmente en 2016, pero los demócratas creen que Kelly es un gran rival.