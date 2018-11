Video shows woman fleeing neighborhood where man was later found dead

A doorbell camera capture a woman fleeing a neighborhood where two men were found shot on Wednesday morning. One of the victims was shot fatally.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that police released the surveillance footage in an attempt to find the woman, though they admit her role in the homicide is unclear. The video shows a woman on the front porch of a home.

St. Louis County police released few details of the shootings, but said officers found the men at around 11: 15 a.m. after authorities were called to check on someone at a home in the 1000 block of Leisure Lane.

Officers on the scene discovered a dead man on the front porch of a home. His identity has not been released. They also found an injured man inside a nearby home. The second man was taken to a hospital, where he remained in critical condition.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or contact CrimeStoppers. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.

The video can be seen on the following link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=14&v=syzRcrL9GnQ