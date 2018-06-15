Violence continues to claim lives of candidates in Mexico: mayor hopeful killed in Michoacán

Alejandro Chávez Zavala, who was running for reelection in the district of Taretan, in the western state of Michoacán, México, was shot to death Thursday, making him the 113th candidate to be assassinated since September.
The politician was on administrative leave as he campaigned. He had not received any previous threats and traveled without a security detail. He was taken to a local hospital but was shortly after pronounced dead. His wife was also injured in the attack.
Michoacán governor Silvano Aureoles confirmed the death of the candidate.
“I’m deeply sorry for the death of Alejandro Chávez Zavala, candidate for mayor of Taretan, which occurred while he was treated for injuries sustained at an attack this afternoon. My deepest condolences to his family and friends,” read a tweet sent out by Aureoles.
The General Attorney’s office of the state of Michoacán announced via Twitter that they would open an investigation into the murder. It also issued a statement saying that the attack took place between the communities of Hoyo del Aire and Tomendán.
The state police launched an operation to find the people responsible. Damián Zepeda, national president of the party backing Zavala’s candidacy, condemned the attack.
“It is with great indignation that I condemn the assassination of our candidate for mayor of Taretan, #Michoacan. I exhort authorities to shed light on the events and punish those who are guilty. Our condolences to Alejandro Chávez Zavala’s loved ones.”
Just last month, a MORENA candidate for mayor of the district of Álvaro Obregón was kidnapped. Fortunately, police managed to rescue her alive in the nearby district of Tarimbaro.
Violencia sigue cobrando vida de candidatos en México: candidato a alcalde asesinado en Michoacán
Alejandro Chávez Zavala, quien se postulaba para la reelección en el distrito de Taretan, en el estado occidental de Michoacán, México, fue asesinado a balazos el jueves, convirtiéndose en el candidato número 113 en ser asesinado desde septiembre.
El político estaba de permiso administrativo mientras hacía campaña. No había recibido amenazas previas y viajaba sin un detalle de seguridad. Fue llevado a un hospital local, pero poco después fue declarado muerto. Su esposa también resultó herida en el ataque.
El gobernador de Michoacán, Silvano Aureoles, confirmó la muerte del candidato.
“Lamento profundamente el fallecimiento de Alejandro Chávez Zavala, candidato a la alcaldía de Taretan, mientras recibía atención médica tras sufrir una agresión esta tarde. Mis más sinceras condolencias a familiares y amigos”, leía el tweet enviado por Aureoles.
La Procuraduría General de Justicia del estado de Michoacán anunció vía Twitter que abrirían una investigación sobre el asesinato. También emitió un comunicado diciendo que el ataque tuvo lugar entre las comunidades de Hoyo del Aire y Tomendán.
La policía estatal lanzó una operación para encontrar a las personas responsables. Damián Zepeda, presidente nacional del partido que respalda la candidatura de Zavala, condenó el ataque.
“Con mucha indignación, condeno el asesinato de nuestro candidato a la alcaldía de Taretan, #Michoacan. Hago un llamado a las autoridades a esclarecer los hechos y castigar a los culpables. Nuestras condolencias a los seres queridos de Alejandro Chávez Zavala”.
El mes pasado, una candidata de MORENA a la alcaldía del distrito de Álvaro Obregón fue secuestrada. Afortunadamente, la policía logró rescatarla viva en el cercano distrito de Tarimbaro.