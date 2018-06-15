Violence continues to claim lives of candidates in Mexico: mayor hopeful killed in Michoacán

Alejandro Chávez Zavala, who was running for reelection in the district of Taretan, in the western state of Michoacán, México, was shot to death Thursday, making him the 113th candidate to be assassinated since September.

The politician was on administrative leave as he campaigned. He had not received any previous threats and traveled without a security detail. He was taken to a local hospital but was shortly after pronounced dead. His wife was also injured in the attack.

Michoacán governor Silvano Aureoles confirmed the death of the candidate.

“I’m deeply sorry for the death of Alejandro Chávez Zavala, candidate for mayor of Taretan, which occurred while he was treated for injuries sustained at an attack this afternoon. My deepest condolences to his family and friends,” read a tweet sent out by Aureoles.

The General Attorney’s office of the state of Michoacán announced via Twitter that they would open an investigation into the murder. It also issued a statement saying that the attack took place between the communities of Hoyo del Aire and Tomendán.

The state police launched an operation to find the people responsible. Damián Zepeda, national president of the party backing Zavala’s candidacy, condemned the attack.

“It is with great indignation that I condemn the assassination of our candidate for mayor of Taretan, #Michoacan. I exhort authorities to shed light on the events and punish those who are guilty. Our condolences to Alejandro Chávez Zavala’s loved ones.”

Just last month, a MORENA candidate for mayor of the district of Álvaro Obregón was kidnapped. Fortunately, police managed to rescue her alive in the nearby district of Tarimbaro.