Violence in St. Louis goes down, but homicides hold steady, says police chief

St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden said on Tuesday that violent crime in the city is down 10 percent compared to last year, but the homicide rate is constant, with 152 homicides in 2018, compared to 158 at the same time last year.

Hayden told members of the city’s Board of Aldermen that at least half of all homicides are drug-related.

Hayden and St. Louis Public Safety Director Jimmie Edwards provided the figures as they spoke to members of the Board of Aldermen on Tuesday about the police department’s effort to address crime in St. Louis.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that in September it seemed as if the city was seeing less homicides than last year, when it was 25 homicides down compared to 2017, but that shifted after six murders were reported during a particularly violent weekend toward the end of that month.

There have been 28 eight killings since Sept. 23, less than a month ago.

However, there were positive news as Hayden announced there have been decreases in robberies and aggravated assaults citywide, and police have seized 2,085 guns this year.