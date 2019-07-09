Violent weekend ends with two shot near St. Louis Art Museum

A man and a woman were shot overnight near the St. Louis Art Museum in Forest Park, capping off a super violent weekend in the city.

According to authorities, the pair was involved in a fight of some kind before the woman was shot in the face and the man was shot in the back.

Both remain in critical but stable condition at local hospitals.

KSDK reports that on Sunday alone, there were seven shootings and one deadly stabbing in St. Louis.

The local news source reports that in the last two months, there have been five weekends where the city has had shootings in the double digits, and from the beginning of the year through the end of May, St. Louis has seen 558 shootings.

The St. Louis Crime Commission, Better Family Life, U.S. Attorney Jeff Jensen, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, and others, hosted a press conference on Monday at the Thomas Eagleton Courthouse to announce their support of Better Family Life and their initiatives to clean up St. Louis neighborhoods and prevent violent crime.

If the number of shootings continued at the same rate was the last three days, the city would have 3,000 shootings this year.