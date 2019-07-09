Violent weekend ends with two shot near St. Louis Art Museum

A man and a woman were shot overnight near the St. Louis Art Museum in Forest Park, capping off a super violent weekend in the city.
According to authorities, the pair was involved in a fight of some kind before the woman was shot in the face and the man was shot in the back.
Both remain in critical but stable condition at local hospitals.
KSDK reports that on Sunday alone, there were seven shootings and one deadly stabbing in St. Louis.
The local news source reports that in the last two months, there have been five weekends where the city has had shootings in the double digits, and from the beginning of the year through the end of May, St. Louis has seen 558 shootings.
The St. Louis Crime Commission, Better Family Life, U.S. Attorney Jeff Jensen, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, and others, hosted a press conference on Monday at the Thomas Eagleton Courthouse to announce their support of Better Family Life and their initiatives to clean up St. Louis neighborhoods and prevent violent crime.
If the number of shootings continued at the same rate was the last three days, the city would have 3,000 shootings this year.
Fin de semana violento termina con dos personas heridas cerca del Museo de Arte de St. Louis
Un hombre y una mujer fueron asesinados durante la noche cerca del Museo de Arte de St. Louis en Forest Park, culminando un fin de semana súper violento en la ciudad.
Según las autoridades, la pareja estuvo involucrada en una pelea de algún tipo antes de que la mujer recibiera un disparo en la cara y el hombre recibiera un disparo en la espalda.
Ambos permanecen en condición crítica pero estable en los hospitales locales.
KSDK informa que solo el domingo, hubo siete tiroteos y un apuñalamiento mortal en St. Louis.
La fuente de noticias local informa que en los últimos dos meses, ha habido cinco fines de semana en los que la ciudad ha tenido tiroteos en dos dígitos, y desde principios de año hasta finales de mayo, St. Louis ha visto 558 tiroteos.
La Comisión de Delitos de St. Louis, Better Family Life, el Fiscal Federal Jeff Jensen, el Fiscal General de Missouri Eric Schmitt, y otros, organizaron una conferencia de prensa el lunes en el Juzgado de Thomas Eagleton para anunciar su apoyo a Better Family Life y sus iniciativas para limpiar Los barrios de san luis y previenen los delitos violentos.
Si la cantidad de tiroteos continuara al mismo ritmo en los últimos tres días, la ciudad tendría 3,000 tiroteos este año.