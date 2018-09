Violent weekend in St. Louis leaves six people dead within 24 hours

Six people were shot and killed in St. Louis over the weekend. The 24-hour period in which the shootings took place ran from Sunday into Monday morning. The homicides happened at five scenes and five of the victims were shot and killed in vehicles.

St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden described the shootings as “very alarming.”

“When six occur in 24 hours, we’re very concerned,” he said. KSDK reports that Hayden added that the crimes are stretching the police’s resources, but detectives are working diligently to gather details and bring justice.

The crimes started Sunday morning.

The first one took place at 7:21 a.m, when a call went out for a car crash in the 4200 block of Evans in the Vandeventer neighborhood near the Central West End. Crews found Whitney Whitman, 33, dead inside a car with a gunshot wound.

At 11:46 a.m., authorities found Louis Bishop, 22, dead in a vacant lot in the 3000 block of Marcus Avenue. Police said he was shot several times.

At 12:40 p.m., a woman was found dead in a vehicle with apparent gunshot wounds in the 2800 block of Taylor Avenue. She was identified as Tamella Buchanan, 25.

At 8:41 p.m., police responded to a shooting in the 900 block of Canaan. They found Teon Buchanan, 23, dead in a vehicle with gunshot wounds.

Shortly after, police responded to another shooting in the 900 block of Harlan, two blocks away from where Buchanan was shot. They found a 25-year-old man with gunshot wounds to his hand and leg.

Finally, at 6:26 a.m. Monday, a man and a woman were found shot to death inside a vehicle just north of Delmar, near the Central West End. Emergency crews responded to the 700 block of North Euclid near the Fountain Park neighborhood. They found a man and a woman in their 30s inside a vehicle. They had been shot several times.