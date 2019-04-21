Visionary Awards Honoree Carmen Dence 2019

Visionary Awards Honoree Carmen Dence
Performs Like Every Day Is Carnaval
By Amy de la Hunt
Framed certificates line the walls of Carmen Dence’s home office—fittingly, for a scientist who retired after 37 years of research, mainly in the field of positron emission tomography radiochemistry at the Washington University School of Medicine’s department of radiology.
These two dual identities were both fueled by love: of chemistry on the one hand, of tradition and folk arts on the other. “I absorbed the traditional arts first, before I had any idea about science or technology,” says Dence, who grew up in Barranquilla, Colombia, as the oldest of six siblings. “My training in Colombia was on the streets and in the family.”
While St. Louis celebrates Mardi Gras in these final few days before Lent, Barranquilla is in the midst of its Carnaval, the world’s second largest after Rio de Janiero’s. For the young Dence, the parades and parties were a time to become immersed in a riot of music, movement and costumes. She traveled to other cities along the Caribbean Coast, too, like Cartagena and her father’s hometown of Santa Marta, absorbing the influences of indigenous and African cultures.
Eventually, Dence moved to Florida to earn a master’s degree in organic chemistry, then to Indiana for post-graduate work in pharmacology, and then to Ohio for a corporate job. She married Joseph Dence, also an organic chemist, and explored the world a little more with a stint in Iran before arriving in St. Louis, where her husband had worked at Washington University. It seemed as good a place as any to settle down—and it had baseball, a sport Dence had learned to love in her hometown from her father. “The Cardinals were a big reason to stay here,” she laughs. “That was a big draw for me.”
She suggested they both apply for jobs at Wash U, and both were hired. “I found a home, my colleagues and a calling,” Dence says, smiling at the memories.
Even though her days were all about science, the rest of her time was all about dance. With her very first stipend in Tallahassee, she had bought a sewing machine, so she could make costumes for demonstrations of traditional Colombian dancing. The passion for folk arts continued to blossom in St. Louis, and in 1995, she pulled together a group of people from Colombia and Venezuela to start Grupo Atlántico.
Even thought it was a dance group, the thing that made it work was Dence’s ability to sew the costumes—which meant she didn’t have to burden the performers financially with buying their own. Her innate understanding of musicality and movement, along with sharp observation skills and a never-ending supply of curiosity, ensured that new choreography and combinations of movement were always emerging.
Now approaching its 30th anniversary, the intergenerational group continues to perform at events throughout the St. Louis metro area and to the four corners of the state of Missouri. Of the 20-plus choreographies in its repertoire, most are traditional, but some explore Dence’s own way of looking at the world, “its challenges and interactions illustrated by patterns from folk dances.”
When she dances, Dence says, “It doesn’t matter how many times I have done it, it comes alive as if I’m doing it for the first time. You always have a different audience, different space, different drummers. There is only one word that describes how I feel, and this is just joy. If I have any aches or pain, I don’t feel it. Just the process of thinking about the music, the position of my hand, the expression on the face, the movement of the hips … it comes as a big vessel of joy.”
In particular, she loves very traditional cumbia music, a specialty of the northern coastal region of Colombia. “I feel it so deep inside me, it just bursts out of me. It doesn’t make any difference how big the crowd, it’s my dance. It makes me happy.”
One of the biggest supporters of Grupo Atlántico and Dence’s work has been the Missouri Folk Arts Program. She has often received funding to work with apprentices—including two 14-year-old dancers currently—as well as a sense of belonging in a community of others who understand the connections between genres of folk art. For example, Dence loves to present her collection of carnival masks from indigenous cultures, because they’ve had strong influences on the dances.
The same goes for the costumes. At last count, Dence owned more than 300, most of them sewn in her bright, spacious workroom and stored meticulously in closets throughout her suburban home. Her thirst for knowledge prompted her to earn a degree in fashion design from University College at Wash U, and another in somatic studies (the integration of mind and body) from the same school.
The centerpieces of her wardrobe are the skirts and blouses for cumbia (she’s pictured in one below). The very full skirts—typically 12 to 15 yards of red-and-white checkered gingham fabric, plus an equal length of lace and ribbon—bear a strong Spanish influence. “In cumbia, the movement of the hips is critical,” Dence says, explaining that the full skirts emphasize this. But they also weigh a ton, and female dancers need a great deal of arm strength to hold them up for the length of a full song yet still move gracefully.
Dence’s comprehensive view of the arts parallels her approach to science. “You start to see the links between a painting and a movement and musical notes and poetry,” Dence explains. “A creative mind absorbs like a sponge.”
Since retiring from Wash U in 2016, Dence has turned her creative mind to the arts full time, focusing on the immigrant community in general and the Hispanic community in particular. She emphasizes, however, that one need not be Latino to join Grupo Atlántico—she’s had dancers from India, Japan, China, the United States and other countries. Age is likewise not a barrier. Six years ago, Dence started the Dancing Damsels, a subgroup within Grupo Atlántico, for women between the ages of 60 and 85.
“My special philosophy is that you should never be defined by what you already know, or by age, or by country, or anything,” Dence says. “You as an individual are so unique that any new influence is just a joyful way to grow.
This is the second of a six-part series featuring the 2019 Visionary Awards for Women in the Arts honorees. The awards ceremony is April 22 at 6 p.m. in Grand Center’s Sun Theater. Tickets cost $50 and can be purchased online
Premios Visionarios – La galardonada
Carmen Dence se presenta como cada día es un carnaval
Los certificados enmarcados se alinean en las paredes de la oficina en el hogar de Carmen Dence, apropiadamente, para una científica que se retiró después de 37 años de investigación, principalmente en el campo de la radioquímica de tomografía por emisión de positrones en el departamento de radiología de la Escuela de Medicina de la Universidad de Washington.
Mientras St. Louis celebra el Mardi Gras en estos últimos días antes de la Cuaresma, Barranquilla se encuentra en medio de su Carnaval, el segundo más grande del mundo después de Río de Janeiro. Para la joven Dence, los desfiles y las fiestas fueron un momento para sumergirse en una revuelta de música, movimiento y disfraces. También viajó a otras ciudades a lo largo de la costa del Caribe, como Cartagena y la ciudad natal de su padre, Santa Marta, absorbiendo las influencias de las culturas indígenas y africanas.
Ella sugirió que ambos solicitaran trabajo en Wash U, y ambos fueron contratados. “Encontré un hogar, mis colegas y una vocación”, dice Dence, sonriendo ante los recuerdos.
Aun cuando era un grupo de baile, lo que lo hacía funcionar era la capacidad de Dence para coser los disfraces, lo que significaba que no tenía que cargar a los intérpretes financieramente con la compra de los suyos. Su comprensión innata de la musicalidad y el movimiento, junto con sus agudas estipendio en Tallahassee, compró una máquina de coser para poder hacer disfraces para demostraciones del baile tradicional colombiano. La pasión por el arte popular continuó floreciendo en St. Louis, y en 1995, reunió a un grupo de personas de Colombia y Venezuela para comenzar el Grupo Atlántico.
las danzas populares”.
Las piezas centrales de su vestuario son las faldas y las blusas para la cumbia. Las faldas muy llenas —por lo general, de 12 a 15 yardas de tela a cuadros de cuadros rojos y blancos, más una longitud igual de encaje y cinta— tienen una fuerte influencia española. “En la cumbia, el movimiento de las caderas es crítico”, dice Dence, explicando que las faldas llenas enfatizan esto. Pero también pesan una tonelada, y las bailarinas necesitan una gran cantidad de fuerza en el brazo para mantenerlas a lo largo de una canción completa y aún así moverse con gracia.
historia, y “Siempre trato de explicar el significado del baile”, dice Dence. Algunos son sexys y románticos; algunos son “bailes de venganza hermosos y coloridos”. Un baile de protesta, por ejemplo, hace que los hombres se vistan como mujeres para atraer a los conquistadores y luego matarlos como castigo por violar a sus mujeres. Cada baile también tiene su propio disfraz, desde volantes hasta terciopelos y caftanes africanos, algunos elaborados y otros simples.
La visión integral de las artes de Dence es paralela a su enfoque de la ciencia. “Comienzas a ver los vínculos entre una pintura y un movimiento y las notas musicales y la poesía”, explica Dence. “Una mente creativa se absorbe como una esponja”.
Desde que se retiró de Wash U en 2016, Dence ha dedicado su tiempo creativo a las artes a tiempo completo, centrándose en la comunidad de inmigrantes en general y en la comunidad hispana en particular. Sin embargo, enfatiza que uno no necesita ser latino para unirse al Grupo Atlántico; ha tenido bailarines de India, Japón, China, Estados Unidos y otros países. La edad tampoco es una barrera. Hace seis años, Dence comenzó las Dancing Damsels, un subgrupo dentro del Grupo Atlántico, para mujeres de entre 60 y 85 años.
“Mi filosofía especial es que nunca debes ser definido por lo que ya sabes, ni por edad, ni por país, ni nada”, dice Dence. “Usted como individuo es tan único que cualquier nueva influencia es solo una forma alegre de crecer.
Esta es la segunda de una serie de seis partes que presenta los premios Visionary Awards 2019 a Women in the Arts. La entrega de premios es el 22 de abril a las 6 p.m. en el Grand Center’s Sun Theatre. Los boletos cuestan $ 50 y se pueden comprar en línea.