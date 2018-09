Vladimir Putin plans to meet with Mexico’s president elect

Russian president Vladimir Putin is reportedly looking into a possible meeting with Mexican president-elect Andrés Manuel López Obrador later this year in either Mexico or Argentina, Russian news agency Tass reported on Tuesday.

Leftist López Obrador will take office on December 1, and invited Putin to his inauguration in a meeting on Monday with Russia’s ambassador to Mexico.

The Russian leader is expected to attend this year’s G20 summit from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1 in Argentina, which would suggest a scheduling conflict with López Obrador’s inauguration.

However, Tass reported Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said in Vladivostok that it’s an opportunity for the two leaders to meet. “Argentina is not far away, so there are several options we could look into: a flight to Mexico or a meeting in Argentina.”

Mexico’s foreign minister, Luis Videgaray, met with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Moscow last November in an effort to find alternative markets to the United States during the contentious process to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement.

Reuters reports that in the Monday meeting between López Obrador and the Russian ambassador, the two discussed the growing numbers of Russian tourists in Mexico, eliminating a visa for Mexican tourists in Russia and Russia’s possible future investment in Mexico’s automotive sector.