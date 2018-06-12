Volunteers being offered $3,500 to stay at St. Louis hotel and get the flu

A St. Louis University research unit is offering volunteers $3,500 to stay at a St. Louis Hotel for up to 12 days and sign up to be exposed to the flu virus.

Researchers are seeking participants willing to live at its Salus Center for 12 days with catered meals and be given either a flu shot or a placebo, and then receive a dose of a flu virus through nasal spray.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the test subjects will be monitored constantly for symptoms of the flu, such as fever, runny nose, sneezing or coughing. Volunteers will also be given regular checks of their blood and mucus. Those who are diagnosed with influenza have to test negative for two days in a row before returning home.

The trial is being sponsored by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. The trial “tests an experimental vaccine for safety and its ability to produce potentially broad protective immune responses, both on its own and when followed by a standard, licensed seasonal influenza vaccine.”

The facilities where guests will be housed will consist of 24 rooms, each one with its own functioning medical unit, equipped with reading nooks and game tables for socializing.

Daniel Hoft, the director of Saint Louis University’s Center for Vaccine Development, said through a press release that the “SLU has invested in this because it is an important way to potentially contribute significantly to the development of a universal flu vaccine.”

Despite all the safety measures being taken, volunteers must understand the risks of signing up.

Stephanie Solomon Cargill, an associate professor of health care ethics at SLU, said: “The real question for me ethically is, if you’re not benefiting people, you have to be careful about not harming them too much, and they know what they are getting into and are freely choosing it. You wouldn’t want to expose someone to a permanent illness with no cure.”

The hotel stay will include TV, internet, a gym and 24-hour care from nurses. The study is still awaiting approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and testing is expected to take place within the next year.