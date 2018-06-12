Volunteers being offered $3,500 to stay at St. Louis hotel and get the flu

A St. Louis University research unit is offering volunteers $3,500 to stay at a St. Louis Hotel for up to 12 days and sign up to be exposed to the flu virus.
Researchers are seeking participants willing to live at its Salus Center for 12 days with catered meals and be given either a flu shot or a placebo, and then receive a dose of a flu virus through nasal spray.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the test subjects will be monitored constantly for symptoms of the flu, such as fever, runny nose, sneezing or coughing. Volunteers will also be given regular checks of their blood and mucus. Those who are diagnosed with influenza have to test negative for two days in a row before returning home.
The trial is being sponsored by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. The trial “tests an experimental vaccine for safety and its ability to produce potentially broad protective immune responses, both on its own and when followed by a standard, licensed seasonal influenza vaccine.”
The facilities where guests will be housed will consist of 24 rooms, each one with its own functioning medical unit, equipped with reading nooks and game tables for socializing.
Daniel Hoft, the director of Saint Louis University’s Center for Vaccine Development, said through a press release that the “SLU has invested in this because it is an important way to potentially contribute significantly to the development of a universal flu vaccine.”
Despite all the safety measures being taken, volunteers must understand the risks of signing up.
Stephanie Solomon Cargill, an associate professor of health care ethics at SLU, said: “The real question for me ethically is, if you’re not benefiting people, you have to be careful about not harming them too much, and they know what they are getting into and are freely choosing it. You wouldn’t want to expose someone to a permanent illness with no cure.”
The hotel stay will include TV, internet, a gym and 24-hour care from nurses. The study is still awaiting approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and testing is expected to take place within the next year.
Se ofrecerá $3,500 a voluntarios para alojarse en hotel de St. Louis y contraer influenza
Una unidad de investigación de la Universidad de St. Louis ofrecerá a voluntarios $3,500 para alojarse en un hotel de St. Louis por hasta 12 días y registrarse para ser expuestos al virus de la influenza.
Los investigadores buscan participantes dispuestos a vivir en su Salus Center durante 12 días con comidas personalizadas y recibir una vacuna contra la gripe o un placebo, y luego recibir una dosis de un virus de la gripe a través de un aerosol nasal.
El St. Louis Post-Dispatch informa que los sujetos de prueba serán monitoreados constantemente para detectar síntomas de la gripe, como fiebre, secreción nasal, estornudos o tos. Los voluntarios también recibirán chequeos regulares de su sangre y moco. Aquellos que sean diagnosticados con influenza tendrán que dar negativo durante dos días seguidos antes de regresar a casa.
El experimento, patrocinado por el Instituto Nacional de Alergias y Enfermedades Infecciosas, ”prueba una vacuna experimental para seguridad y su capacidad de producir respuestas inmunes protectoras potencialmente amplias, tanto por sí misma como cuando va seguida de una vacuna de influenza estacional estándar autorizada”.
Las instalaciones donde se alojarán los huéspedes constarán de 24 habitaciones, cada una con su propia unidad médica en funcionamiento, equipada con rincones de lectura y mesas de juegos para socializar.
Daniel Hoft, director del Centro para el Desarrollo de Vacunas de la Universidad de Saint Louis, dijo a través de un comunicado de prensa que “SLU ha invertido en esto porque es una forma importante de contribuir significativamente al desarrollo de una vacuna universal contra la influenza”.
A pesar de todas las medidas de seguridad que se están tomando, los voluntarios deben comprender los riesgos de registrarse.
Stephanie Solomon Cargill, profesora asociada de ética de la atención médica en SLU, dijo: “La verdadera pregunta para mí desde el punto de vista ético es que si no se está beneficiando a las personas, hay que tener cuidado de no dañarlas demasiado, y ellos saben en lo que se están metiendo y lo eligen libremente. No querrás exponer a alguien a una enfermedad permanente sin cura”.
La estadía en el hotel incluirá TV, internet, gimnasio y atención las 24 horas de enfermeras. El estudio aún está pendiente de la aprobación de la Administración de Drogas y Alimentos de EE. UU., y se espera que las pruebas se realicen dentro del próximo año.