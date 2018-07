VOTE NO on PROP A for BETTER DAYS

By José Gomez,

Vice President LCLAA (Labor Council for Latin American Advancement) St Louis, MO Chapter & Business Agent, LiUNA Laborers’ Local 110

AUGUST 7, 2018 – THE DAY TO VOTE NO ON PROP A – YOUR JOB AND PAYCHECK ARE IN DANGER!

On August 7, if you work for a living in Missouri, your family’s economic future is on the ballot and you MUST come out and vote NO on Proposition A. Proposition A is the creation of big corporations and billionaires who want to keep our pay low. It is supported by people who think workers shouldn’t be able to negotiate with our employers for salaries, raises, medical insurance and retirement, and by the same extremists attacking Medicare and Social Security while breaking up families and imprisoning children at the border. A NO vote on Proposition A on August 7 is a vote FOR families, FOR good jobs and good wages and FOR American values.

What is Proposition A all about?

Simply put, it seeks to make it harder for workers to organize, harder for workers to bargain with our employers and easier for corporations to keep our wages low by weakening unions. Strong unions mean rising wages for ALL working people. Weak unions mean corporations get to call all the shots.

But this election is bigger than that. Good jobs, economic security and human rights are what make America great. The people behind Proposition A want to destroy the American Dream so they can get even richer. They want to weaken our unions so they can destroy the things we have fought for and won—good wages, quality, affordable health care, worker safety and a secure retirement.

Most of all, the dangerous forces responsible for Proposition A want to take away our human rights. They want to stop citizens from voting, imprison immigrants without a trial and break up families. They know if unions are weak it will be easier to take away human rights from everyone.

That is why all working people and everyone who cares about human rights must come out on AUGUST 7 and VOTE NO on PROPOSITION A.

Missouri Proposition A, the Right to Work Referendum, is on the ballot in Missouri as a veto referendum on August 7, 2018.

A “yes” vote is to uphold the contested legislation, Senate Bill 19, which would enact a right-to-work law to mandate that no person can be required to join a labor union or pay dues to a labor union as a condition of employment.

A “no” vote is to overturn the contested legislation, Senate Bill 19, which would enact a right-to-work law to mandate that no person can be required to join a labor union or pay dues to a labor union as a condition of employment.

The right-to-work law, which the legislature passed and governor signed in 2017, is on hold until voters determine the law’s fate at the election.

What would Missouri Proposition A do?

Approval of Proposition A would uphold the state’s right-to-work law, passed as Senate Bill 19 (SB 19) in 2017. Supporters of the right-to-work law are advocating for a “yes” vote, while opponents are advocating for a “no” vote. Opponents of the right-to-work law collected signatures to get the legislation placed on the ballot as a veto referendum. SB 19, which was slated to go into effect on August 28, 2017, would mandate that no person can be required to join a labor union or pay dues to a labor union as a condition of employment. Anyone convicted of violating SB 19 would be charged with a Class C misdemeanor. Proposition A would make Missouri the 28th state to enact a right-to-work law.

How did the state pass the right-to-work bill?

Between 2012 and 2017, three states in the Midwest—Indiana, Michigan, and Wisconsin—had passed right-to-work laws. Republicans claimed state government trifectas, controlling both chambers of the state legislature and governor’s office, in each of the three states following elections in 2010. Missouri, however, had a divided government until 2017, when Democrats lost the governor’s office to Republican Eric Greitens at the 2016 election. The prospects of the state passing a right-to-work law was an important issue in the election, with Richard Trumka, president of the AFL-CIO, saying the issue made the race the most important gubernatorial election in the nation in 2016. Rep. Todd Richardson (R-152), the Speaker of the House, and Sen. Ron Richard (R-32), the Senate President Pro Tempore, said passing right-to-work legislation would be prioritized in 2017. The state Senate passed SB 19 in a vote of 21-12, and the state House approved the bill 100-59. Eighteen of 140 Republicans and 53 of 55 Democrats voted against SB 19. Gov. Greitens signed the bill into law. As enough signatures were collected to put SB 19 on the ballot as a veto referendum, the law did not go into effect.

State of the ballot measure campaigns

As of June 27, 2018, the combined total raised for and against Proposition A was $7.29 million. The PACs advocating for a “Yes” vote on Proposition A, Missourians for Worker Freedom, Liberty Alliance, and Freedom to Work, had raised $3.09 million, with $1.5 million from A New Missouri and $600,000 from Richard Uihlein. The PAC advocating for a “No” vote on Proposition A, We Are Missouri, had raised $4.20 million, with the United Brotherhood of Carpenters & Joiners of America contributing $750,000 and the Committee to Protect MO Families contributing $700,000.