Wall Street drops as Apple and Goldman Sachs suffer losses

Wall Street’s major indexes tumbled on Monday as a drop in shares of Apple Inc and Goldman Sachs Group Inc dragged down the technology and financial sectors.

Monday’s losses saw gains from the aftermath of the congressional elections erased from all three indexes.

Reuters reports that Apple shares fell 5.0 percent after several suppliers to the company cut their forecasts.

Kate Warne, investment strategist at Edward Jones in St. Louis said that “the concerns are all about global economic growth, specifically demands for the products of companies like Apple. Investors are becoming more concerned about faster-growing companies and whether they will continue to grow at that pace.”

Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs shares dropped 7.5 percent after Bloomberg reported that Malaysian Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng said the country was seeking a full refund of all the fees it paid to the Wall Street bank for arranging billions of dollars of deals for troubled state fund 1MDB.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 602.12 points, or 2.32 percent.