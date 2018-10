Warm, wet winter for United States, say meteorologists

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Climate Prediction Center released its predictions for the 2018-2019 winter season.

According to meteorologists, the United States will see a mild winter for most of the season. The outlook shows above-average temperatures likely across the northern and western United States, Alaska and Hawaii.

WMC reports that El Nino, an ocean-atmospheric climate interaction linked to periodic warming in sea surface temperatures, has 70 to 75 percent chance of developing late this fall into the early winter. A weak el Nino is expected, but scientists explain that it may still influence the winter season by moving in wetter conditions across the southern United States, along with warmer and drier conditions to part of the North.

The 2018 Winter Outlook runs from December through February. For temperatures it shows warmer-than-normal conditions anticipated for much of the northern and western United States, with the greatest likelihood in Alaska and the Pacific Northwest and Northern Plains.

According to the forecast, the region that will remain the least changed temperature-wise, will be the mid-south, southeast, the Tennessee River Valley, the Ohio Valley and the Mid-Atlantic, as they all show equal chances for below, near, or above average temperatures, meaning there will be no real big change for the region.

No U.S. region is expected to be below average this winter.