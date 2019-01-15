Watergate journalist says Mueller draft report says Trump “helped Putin destabilize the United States”

Iconic journalist Carl Bernstein said he was told that Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report will show how President Donald Trump helped Russia “destabilize the United States.”
Newsweek reports that Bernstein, who is renowned for his coverage of the Watergate scandal that led to the resignation of former President Richard Nixon, appeared on CNN’s “Reliable Sources” on Sunday to discuss two bombshell reports released over the weekend. One from The New York Times and one from The Washington Post, which released new details about whether or not Trump and his aides have colluded with Russia.
The Post reported that Trump has gone to “extraordinary lengths” to hide direct conversations he has had with Russian President Vladimir Putin, while The Times said that the FBI opened a counterintelligence investigation into Trump after he fired former bureau director James Comey in 2017, suspecting Trump could be working on behalf of Russia.
Bernstein explained during his appearance on “Reliable Sources”: “This is about the most serious counterintelligence people we have in the U.S. government saying, ‘Oh, my God, the president’s words and actions lead us to conclude that somehow he has become a witting, unwitting, or half-witting pawn, certainly in some regards, to Vladimir Putin.”
“From a point of view of strength… rather, he has done what appears to be Putin’s goals. He has helped Putin destabilize the United States and interfere in the election, no matter whether it was purposeful or not,” the journalist.
“And that is part of what the draft of Mueller’s report, I’m told, is to be about,” he said. “We know there has been collusion by [former national security advisor Michael] Flynn. We know there has been collusion of some sort by [Trump’s former campaign chairman Paul] Manafort. The question is, yes, what did the president know and when did he know it?”, Bernstein said, claiming that he knew from high-level sources that Mueller’s report would address these issues.
Periodista de Watergate dice que borrador de informe de Mueller dice que Trump “ayudó a Putin a desestabilizar a Estados Unidos”
El icónico periodista Carl Bernstein dijo que le dijeron que el informe del abogado especial Robert Mueller mostrará cómo el presidente Donald Trump ayudó a Rusia a “desestabilizar a Estados Unidos”.
Newsweek informa que Bernstein, quien es famoso por su cobertura del escándalo de Watergate que llevó a la renuncia del ex presidente Richard Nixon, apareció el domingo en “Reliable Sources” de la CNN para hablar sobre dos informes de bombas lanzados durante el fin de semana. Uno de The New York Times y uno de The Washington Post, que dieron a conocer nuevos detalles sobre si Trump y sus ayudantes se han asociado con Rusia.
The Post informó que Trump ha hecho todo lo posible por ocultar las conversaciones directas que ha tenido con el presidente ruso Vladimir Putin, mientras que The Times dijo que el FBI abrió una investigación de contrainteligencia contra Trump luego de despedir al ex director de la oficina James Comey en 2017, sospechando que Trump podría estar trabajando en nombre de Rusia.
Bernstein explicó durante su aparición en “Fuentes confiables”: “Se trata de las personas más serias de contrainteligencia que tenemos en el gobierno de los Estados Unidos y dicen:” Oh, Dios mío, las palabras y las acciones del presidente nos llevan a concluir que de alguna manera se ha convertido en un ingenuo Un peón inconsciente o medio, sin duda, en algunos aspectos, para Vladimir Putin “.
“Desde el punto de vista de la fuerza … más bien, él ha hecho lo que parecen ser los objetivos de Putin. “El periodista ha ayudado a Putin a desestabilizar a los Estados Unidos e interferir en la elección, sin importar si fue intencional o no”.
“Y eso es parte de lo que trata el borrador del informe de Mueller, me han dicho”, dijo. “Sabemos que ha habido colusión por [el ex asesor de seguridad nacional Michael] Flynn. Sabemos que ha habido algún tipo de colusión por parte del [ex presidente de campaña de Trump, Paul] Manafort. La pregunta es, sí, ¿qué sabía el presidente y cuándo lo supo? “, dijo Bernstein, afirmando que sabía de fuentes de alto nivel que el informe de Mueller abordaría estas cuestiones.