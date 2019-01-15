Watergate journalist says Mueller draft report says Trump “helped Putin destabilize the United States”

Iconic journalist Carl Bernstein said he was told that Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report will show how President Donald Trump helped Russia “destabilize the United States.”

Newsweek reports that Bernstein, who is renowned for his coverage of the Watergate scandal that led to the resignation of former President Richard Nixon, appeared on CNN’s “Reliable Sources” on Sunday to discuss two bombshell reports released over the weekend. One from The New York Times and one from The Washington Post, which released new details about whether or not Trump and his aides have colluded with Russia.

The Post reported that Trump has gone to “extraordinary lengths” to hide direct conversations he has had with Russian President Vladimir Putin, while The Times said that the FBI opened a counterintelligence investigation into Trump after he fired former bureau director James Comey in 2017, suspecting Trump could be working on behalf of Russia.

Bernstein explained during his appearance on “Reliable Sources”: “This is about the most serious counterintelligence people we have in the U.S. government saying, ‘Oh, my God, the president’s words and actions lead us to conclude that somehow he has become a witting, unwitting, or half-witting pawn, certainly in some regards, to Vladimir Putin.”

“From a point of view of strength… rather, he has done what appears to be Putin’s goals. He has helped Putin destabilize the United States and interfere in the election, no matter whether it was purposeful or not,” the journalist.

“And that is part of what the draft of Mueller’s report, I’m told, is to be about,” he said. “We know there has been collusion by [former national security advisor Michael] Flynn. We know there has been collusion of some sort by [Trump’s former campaign chairman Paul] Manafort. The question is, yes, what did the president know and when did he know it?”, Bernstein said, claiming that he knew from high-level sources that Mueller’s report would address these issues.