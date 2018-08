Wesley Bell defeats long-time St. Louis County’s prosecutor in stunning upset

43-year-old Wesley Bell put an end to Robert McCulloch’s 28-year run as St. Louis County’s elected prosecutor in an upset that no expert could have predicted.

With 56.6% of the vote, Bell –a Ferguson councilman– defeated McCulloch in the Democratic primary to become the new St. Louis prosecutor, after promising to reform the criminal justice system.

“People say, ‘Well, you shocked the world.’ No. We shocked the world,” Bell said to a crowd of supporters in a Tuesday night celebration.

He also reaffirmed his commitment to enacting the platform on which he ran for office. “I don’t believe in campaign promises. I believe in promises. So when we say we are going to expand diversionary programs, it’s going to happen. When we say we are going to reform the cash bail program, it’s going to happen,” Bell said.

For many experts, Ferguson was the deciding factor on the Tuesday night race. As the St. Louis Post-Dispatch notes, this was the first time McCulloch had faced a challenger since the Ferguson protests that erupted over the killing of Michael Brown by a Ferguson police officer in August 2014. Protesters criticized his office for its handling of the case.

“Obviously Ferguson defined this election,” St. Louis University political science professor Ken Warren told the Post-Dispatch. “Bell made his name through Ferguson, and [McCulloch] tarnished his name through his handling of Ferguson.”

With no candidate from any other political party, Bell will run unopposed in November.