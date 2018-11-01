What is at stake in the November 2018 midterm elections for people living in poverty and their allies?

The members of the movements that work to eradicate poverty can not afford to be indifferent to the upcoming midterm elections. However, the frustration of government operations has been, especially in recent times, with critical problems that affect the lives of people in chronic poverty. Elected officials are those who work on these laws and policies, while others such as judges or departments such as Health and Human Services or Housing and Urban Development, for example, interpret and carry them out. We have an obligation to put people into political responsibilities that are dedicated to overcoming poverty and ready to learn from people living in poverty.

In anticipation of these midterms, ATD Fourth World President Peggy Simmons wrote an opinion piece and some ATD Fourth World members from across the country said how they see the problems; What is at stake this November for people living in poverty and how are people mobilized in unattended areas for these elections?

Janny Castillo, Oakland, California

“It’s so important what we do after a measure wins, like the work we do to help it win. People living on the streets need opportunities to participate in creative solutions. They know better what works. “

Across California, affordable housing is one of the main problems. I feel good about having voting measures at the local and state level that will bring much needed income to build affordable housing. Unfortunately, the crisis is so extreme that, even if everything happens, for decades the incomes will continue to be beyond the reach of most people, without the end of homelessness being seen.

In the city of Oakland we have a measure that will impose a tax on vacant properties that will be used to address homelessness and reduce illegal dumping. It’s so important what we do after a measure wins, like the work we do to help you win. People living on the streets need opportunities to participate in creative solutions. They know better what works.

At the St. Mary Center, we have several grassroots organizations that are training our seniors for GOTV (Get Out The Vote) and educating them on the ballot measures. We will organize several events, such as a forum of candidates on housing, homeless and hungry, a visit by the League of Women Voters and a table at various events to talk with as many seniors as possible. We will build our United States Resident Network at the state level using this election season, and when our shelter opens in the fall, we will help our seniors who are registered to vote. Outside of the elections, during the budget and the legislative season, we will talk with our legislators about issues that are important for those living in poverty. November 6 is a day of struggle for justice and equity is 365 days a year.

Sister Alison McCrary, SFCC, New Orleans, Louisiana

“None of us can make social change alone and democracy is on the verge of extinction when we do not vote and we do not contact those who are paid to represent our voices.”

Our votes reflect our values ​​and what matters to us, the common good of all the people and of the most vulnerable and marginalized people. There is a new tax policy on the line that people can read more about at www.taxpolicycenter.org. This new policy will affect us all and it is important how your representatives will vote on this new policy. We need to make sure that those who vote in office and people in Congress support and create safety nets that protect the most needy in our communities. None of us can make social change alone and democracy is on the verge of extinction when we do not vote and do not contact those who receive payments to represent our voices.

It is also important that we tell the stories of the people who are most directly affected by these policies to those responsible for making decisions and put a face and a story with the problems. Those who are closest to the problem are those who are closest to the solution. Stories should be told so that people hear how medical cuts or affordable housing will affect them and their neighbors, and allow their hearts to be drawn so they are more informed and educated about the issues and vote according to their values.

Alvenia Hutton, Brooklyn, New York

“Many of us make great efforts so that our young people vote, educating them about the importance and the right that was paid with a price”.

Some of the main problems that I think should be addressed during this election season are 1) teen pregnancy rates in low-income neighborhoods, with causes and possible solutions, 2) police brutality and lack of adequate sanctions and / or justified, 3) the increase in the rate of violent crimes throughout the country, especially in the inner city areas, and 4) the babies that were torn from their parents at the border and the services they will need as a result of their trauma.

People living in deep poverty are not those on the “employee list” that allows some cities and statistics to say that unemployment has decreased in areas of poverty. No, gentrification moves “employable” people to a previously poor neighborhood, they are employed, and the employment rate for that area increases. However, those who have been in the neighborhood trying to simply survive, not even prosper, remain in the same condition. They continue living from one check to another, if so, and are forced to discover how to get to the end of the month and day.

Many of us make great efforts so that our young people vote, educating them about the importance and the right that was paid with a price. We also have several community events (cookouts, gospel shows, etc.) at the local parks and play areas for people to come out and educate the community about the candidates who are running, particularly those who have been actively participating. and contributing to the productivity of the community. In my neighborhood, local leaders (pastors, directors, community boards) organize several informational sessions to provide information about what is happening, the possible actions that can be taken and the importance of their voice / vote.

Thom Reilly, Las Vegas, Nevada

“It is a proven fact that the way out of poverty and into socio-economic mobility is education beyond secondary school; Although not everyone needs a 4-year degree, people need additional training, such as a certificate or a 2-year degree to be competitive. However, this viable option has and remains difficult for many to reach. “

Affordability for the university: the Law of Reauthorization of Higher Education is in the political balance … It is a proven fact that the way to get out of poverty and towards socio-economic mobility is education beyond secondary school, although Not everyone needs a 4-year degree, people need additional training such as a certificate or 2-year degree to be competitive. However, this viable option has and remains difficult for many to reach. University enrollment continues to rise, as do student debt rates. As such, the rate of participation in the university has seen a steady decline. The average for the United States for low-income families is 39 percent and in Nevada it is 29 percent. Access and affordability are inextricably linked, as impoverished people struggle to access higher education because they can not afford it. In Nevada, we ranked 49th in the nation in terms of overall college participation rates for youth ages 18 to 24. Financing the university for the most needy students financially is a problem that our country continues to deal with.

Criminal Justice Reform: The Nevada legislature and the state’s community colleges are working to assist in prison education that allows inmates with low infraction rates to receive college credit while incarcerated. The research confirms that investment in prison education is essential for the reduction of recidivism and helps in the rehabilitation and employability of offenders after their release.

Immigration: The current presidential administration has taken a firm stance toward strengthening immigration policies to include making it more difficult for non-resident students to start and continue higher education activities. These students, commonly referred to as recipients of DREAMERS or DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals), received conditional residency and immigration protections based on legislative provisions. Those provisions were terminated in the fall of 2017. This has created extreme anxiety among our students and their families, many of whom are our most needy students and are already facing financial difficulties.

Dissemination: it seems that the more local the candidate is, the more they tend to disseminate information to impoverished communities through the holding of round tables with community leaders on topics of particular interest. Voter registration efforts seem to be the main mechanism by which people are mobilized in underserved areas. There are also special interest groups, such as trade unions and professional organizations, that have traditionally served to help with communication and messages on important issues.

Peggy Simmons, Oakland, California

For 10 years, Peggy has led creative writing workshops with incarcerated youth in the local youth hall and, since 1992, with children and adults of different backgrounds, many of whom have lived very hard lives due to poverty. It is through these experiences that Peggy expresses the importance of our democratic elections and local civic participation, for ourselves and our neighbors.

I was one of several community leaders who testified the accomplishments of Robert, 18, during the 18 months he was incarcerated in the county juvenile detention center. He was only a couple of credits away from high school and was a student of the month several times, had started to write poetry and won a poetry prize, had graduated from a life skills course and had stayed out of school. problems. After hearing our stories about how well Robert had done it, the judge said: “Well, Robert, it seems that you are doing well in an institution, better than with your mother, so it is better that we keep you in one”, and we send to the state’s youth institution, an hour and a half away, for at least three years. His mother, his sister and the uncles who were there were devastated: we expected Robert to return home on parole or at least send him to a home of a local group. I could not believe that this judge would basically punish Robert for working hard, doing what he was told and succeeding.

This is the power that judges have over individuals and families. I know many people who have never had to deal with the judicial system and have no knowledge of this power. And I know very few people who understand that these powerful judges who have so much control over the lives of people are elected. In my county, they often run unopposed.

State and federal elections are important, but there is deep local power. The judges, the sheriff, the district attorney (DA), and the school board make daily decisions that directly affect the lives, safety, and livelihoods of our neighbors and the children of our community. The district attorney decides what charges are brought against individuals and whether law enforcement officials are or are not accused of something when they injure or kill people. The DA is chosen and not a campaign that receives a lot of attention or scrutiny. I would like to see us pay more attention to those campaigns and those candidates.

Another source of local power that is often overlooked is the strength of local organizations to create and lobby for changes in laws and proposals that may, for example, fund safety net programs. Oakland is home to several organizations that have worked hard to change state sentencing laws and have been very successful. These are organizations driven by young people and members of the community of all kinds, not politicians or lawyers. Lives have changed thanks to their work and they need our support and help.

Around us there is power to affect our lives and the lives of our neighbors. Do we have more influence over who has that power than we realize?