What is at stake in the November 2018 midterm elections for people living in poverty and their allies?
The members of the movements that work to eradicate poverty can not afford to be indifferent to the upcoming midterm elections. However, the frustration of government operations has been, especially in recent times, with critical problems that affect the lives of people in chronic poverty. Elected officials are those who work on these laws and policies, while others such as judges or departments such as Health and Human Services or Housing and Urban Development, for example, interpret and carry them out. We have an obligation to put people into political responsibilities that are dedicated to overcoming poverty and ready to learn from people living in poverty.
In anticipation of these midterms, ATD Fourth World President Peggy Simmons wrote an opinion piece and some ATD Fourth World members from across the country said how they see the problems; What is at stake this November for people living in poverty and how are people mobilized in unattended areas for these elections?
Janny Castillo, Oakland, California
“It’s so important what we do after a measure wins, like the work we do to help it win. People living on the streets need opportunities to participate in creative solutions. They know better what works. “
Across California, affordable housing is one of the main problems. I feel good about having voting measures at the local and state level that will bring much needed income to build affordable housing. Unfortunately, the crisis is so extreme that, even if everything happens, for decades the incomes will continue to be beyond the reach of most people, without the end of homelessness being seen.
In the city of Oakland we have a measure that will impose a tax on vacant properties that will be used to address homelessness and reduce illegal dumping. It’s so important what we do after a measure wins, like the work we do to help you win. People living on the streets need opportunities to participate in creative solutions. They know better what works.
At the St. Mary Center, we have several grassroots organizations that are training our seniors for GOTV (Get Out The Vote) and educating them on the ballot measures. We will organize several events, such as a forum of candidates on housing, homeless and hungry, a visit by the League of Women Voters and a table at various events to talk with as many seniors as possible. We will build our United States Resident Network at the state level using this election season, and when our shelter opens in the fall, we will help our seniors who are registered to vote. Outside of the elections, during the budget and the legislative season, we will talk with our legislators about issues that are important for those living in poverty. November 6 is a day of struggle for justice and equity is 365 days a year.
Sister Alison McCrary, SFCC, New Orleans, Louisiana
“None of us can make social change alone and democracy is on the verge of extinction when we do not vote and we do not contact those who are paid to represent our voices.”
Our votes reflect our values and what matters to us, the common good of all the people and of the most vulnerable and marginalized people. There is a new tax policy on the line that people can read more about at www.taxpolicycenter.org. This new policy will affect us all and it is important how your representatives will vote on this new policy. We need to make sure that those who vote in office and people in Congress support and create safety nets that protect the most needy in our communities. None of us can make social change alone and democracy is on the verge of extinction when we do not vote and do not contact those who receive payments to represent our voices.
It is also important that we tell the stories of the people who are most directly affected by these policies to those responsible for making decisions and put a face and a story with the problems. Those who are closest to the problem are those who are closest to the solution. Stories should be told so that people hear how medical cuts or affordable housing will affect them and their neighbors, and allow their hearts to be drawn so they are more informed and educated about the issues and vote according to their values.
Alvenia Hutton, Brooklyn, New York
“Many of us make great efforts so that our young people vote, educating them about the importance and the right that was paid with a price”.
Some of the main problems that I think should be addressed during this election season are 1) teen pregnancy rates in low-income neighborhoods, with causes and possible solutions, 2) police brutality and lack of adequate sanctions and / or justified, 3) the increase in the rate of violent crimes throughout the country, especially in the inner city areas, and 4) the babies that were torn from their parents at the border and the services they will need as a result of their trauma.
People living in deep poverty are not those on the “employee list” that allows some cities and statistics to say that unemployment has decreased in areas of poverty. No, gentrification moves “employable” people to a previously poor neighborhood, they are employed, and the employment rate for that area increases. However, those who have been in the neighborhood trying to simply survive, not even prosper, remain in the same condition. They continue living from one check to another, if so, and are forced to discover how to get to the end of the month and day.
Many of us make great efforts so that our young people vote, educating them about the importance and the right that was paid with a price. We also have several community events (cookouts, gospel shows, etc.) at the local parks and play areas for people to come out and educate the community about the candidates who are running, particularly those who have been actively participating. and contributing to the productivity of the community. In my neighborhood, local leaders (pastors, directors, community boards) organize several informational sessions to provide information about what is happening, the possible actions that can be taken and the importance of their voice / vote.
Thom Reilly, Las Vegas, Nevada
“It is a proven fact that the way out of poverty and into socio-economic mobility is education beyond secondary school; Although not everyone needs a 4-year degree, people need additional training, such as a certificate or a 2-year degree to be competitive. However, this viable option has and remains difficult for many to reach. “
Affordability for the university: the Law of Reauthorization of Higher Education is in the political balance … It is a proven fact that the way to get out of poverty and towards socio-economic mobility is education beyond secondary school, although Not everyone needs a 4-year degree, people need additional training such as a certificate or 2-year degree to be competitive. However, this viable option has and remains difficult for many to reach. University enrollment continues to rise, as do student debt rates. As such, the rate of participation in the university has seen a steady decline. The average for the United States for low-income families is 39 percent and in Nevada it is 29 percent. Access and affordability are inextricably linked, as impoverished people struggle to access higher education because they can not afford it. In Nevada, we ranked 49th in the nation in terms of overall college participation rates for youth ages 18 to 24. Financing the university for the most needy students financially is a problem that our country continues to deal with.
Criminal Justice Reform: The Nevada legislature and the state’s community colleges are working to assist in prison education that allows inmates with low infraction rates to receive college credit while incarcerated. The research confirms that investment in prison education is essential for the reduction of recidivism and helps in the rehabilitation and employability of offenders after their release.
Immigration: The current presidential administration has taken a firm stance toward strengthening immigration policies to include making it more difficult for non-resident students to start and continue higher education activities. These students, commonly referred to as recipients of DREAMERS or DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals), received conditional residency and immigration protections based on legislative provisions. Those provisions were terminated in the fall of 2017. This has created extreme anxiety among our students and their families, many of whom are our most needy students and are already facing financial difficulties.
Dissemination: it seems that the more local the candidate is, the more they tend to disseminate information to impoverished communities through the holding of round tables with community leaders on topics of particular interest. Voter registration efforts seem to be the main mechanism by which people are mobilized in underserved areas. There are also special interest groups, such as trade unions and professional organizations, that have traditionally served to help with communication and messages on important issues.
Peggy Simmons, Oakland, California
For 10 years, Peggy has led creative writing workshops with incarcerated youth in the local youth hall and, since 1992, with children and adults of different backgrounds, many of whom have lived very hard lives due to poverty. It is through these experiences that Peggy expresses the importance of our democratic elections and local civic participation, for ourselves and our neighbors.
I was one of several community leaders who testified the accomplishments of Robert, 18, during the 18 months he was incarcerated in the county juvenile detention center. He was only a couple of credits away from high school and was a student of the month several times, had started to write poetry and won a poetry prize, had graduated from a life skills course and had stayed out of school. problems. After hearing our stories about how well Robert had done it, the judge said: “Well, Robert, it seems that you are doing well in an institution, better than with your mother, so it is better that we keep you in one”, and we send to the state’s youth institution, an hour and a half away, for at least three years. His mother, his sister and the uncles who were there were devastated: we expected Robert to return home on parole or at least send him to a home of a local group. I could not believe that this judge would basically punish Robert for working hard, doing what he was told and succeeding.
This is the power that judges have over individuals and families. I know many people who have never had to deal with the judicial system and have no knowledge of this power. And I know very few people who understand that these powerful judges who have so much control over the lives of people are elected. In my county, they often run unopposed.
State and federal elections are important, but there is deep local power. The judges, the sheriff, the district attorney (DA), and the school board make daily decisions that directly affect the lives, safety, and livelihoods of our neighbors and the children of our community. The district attorney decides what charges are brought against individuals and whether law enforcement officials are or are not accused of something when they injure or kill people. The DA is chosen and not a campaign that receives a lot of attention or scrutiny. I would like to see us pay more attention to those campaigns and those candidates.
Another source of local power that is often overlooked is the strength of local organizations to create and lobby for changes in laws and proposals that may, for example, fund safety net programs. Oakland is home to several organizations that have worked hard to change state sentencing laws and have been very successful. These are organizations driven by young people and members of the community of all kinds, not politicians or lawyers. Lives have changed thanks to their work and they need our support and help.
Around us there is power to affect our lives and the lives of our neighbors. Do we have more influence over who has that power than we realize?
¿Qué está en juego en las elecciones 2018 intermedias de noviembre para las personas que viven en la pobreza y sus aliados?
Los miembros de los movimientos que trabajan para erradicar la pobreza, no pueden permitirse ser indiferentes ante las próximas elecciones de medio término. Sin embargo, la frustración del funcionamiento gubernamental ha sido, especialmente en los últimos tiempos, con problemas críticos que afectan la vida de las personas en situación de pobreza crónica. Los funcionarios electos son los que trabajan en estas leyes y políticas, mientras que otros como jueces o departamentos como Salud y Servicios Humanos o Vivienda y Desarrollo Urbano, por ejemplo, los interpretan y los llevan a cabo. Tenemos la obligación de poner a las personas en responsabilidades políticas que están dedicadas a superar la pobreza y están listas para aprender de las personas que viven en la pobreza.
Anticipándose a estas elecciones intermedias, la presidenta del Movimiento Cuarto Mundo ATD, Peggy Simmons, escribió un artículo de opinión y algunos miembros de Cuarto Mundo ATD de todo el país dijeron cómo ven los problemas; ¿Qué está en juego este noviembre para las personas en situación de pobreza y cómo se moviliza a las personas en áreas desatendidas para estas elecciones?
Janny Castillo, Oakland, California
“Es tan importante lo que hacemos después de que una medida gana, como el trabajo que hacemos para ayudarlo a ganar. Las personas que viven en las calles necesitan oportunidades para participar en soluciones creativas. Saben mejor lo que funciona”.
En todo California, la vivienda asequible es uno de los principales problemas. Me siento bien de tener medidas de votación a nivel local y estatal que traerán ingresos muy necesarios para construir viviendas asequibles. Lamentablemente, la crisis es tan extrema que, incluso si todo pasa, durante décadas seguirán las rentas fuera del alcance de la mayoría de las personas, sin que se vea el final de la falta de vivienda.
En la ciudad de Oakland tenemos una medida que impondrá un impuesto a las propiedades vacantes que se destinará a abordar la falta de vivienda y a reducir el dumping ilegal. Es tan importante lo que hacemos después de que una medida gana, como el trabajo que hacemos para ayudarlo a ganar. Las personas que viven en las calles necesitan oportunidades para participar en soluciones creativas. Ellos saben mejor lo que funciona.
En el Centro de St. Mary, tenemos varias organizaciones de base que están capacitando a nuestros adultos mayores para GOTV (Get Out The Vote) y los están educando en las medidas de la boleta electoral. Organizaremos varios eventos, como un foro de candidatos sobre vivienda, personas sin hogar y hambre, una visita de la Liga de Votantes de la Mujer y una mesa en varios eventos para hablar con la mayor cantidad posible de adultos mayores. Construiremos nuestra Red de Residentes Unidos a nivel estatal utilizando esta temporada de elecciones, y cuando nuestro refugio se abra en el otoño, ayudaremos a nuestros adultos mayores inscritos a votar. Fuera de las elecciones, durante el presupuesto y la temporada legislativa, hablaremos con nuestros legisladores sobre temas que son importantes para quienes viven en la pobreza. El 6 de noviembre es un día de lucha por la justicia y la equidad es de 365 días al año.
Hermana Alison McCrary, SFCC, Nueva Orleans, Louisiana
“Ninguno de nosotros puede hacer el cambio social solo y la democracia está al borde de la extinción cuando no votamos y no contactamos a aquellos a quienes se les paga para representar nuestras voces”.
Nuestros votos reflejan nuestros valores y lo que nos importa, el bien común de todas las personas y de las personas más vulnerables y marginadas. Hay una nueva política de impuestos en la línea que la gente puede leer más sobre en www.taxpolicycenter.org. Esta nueva política nos afectará a todos y es importante la forma en que sus representantes votarán sobre esta nueva política. Necesitamos asegurarnos de que quienes votamos en el cargo y las personas en el Congreso apoyen y creen redes de seguridad que protejan a los más necesitados en nuestras comunidades. Ninguno de nosotros puede hacer el cambio social solo y la democracia está al borde de la extinción cuando no votamos y no contactamos a los que reciben pagos para representar nuestras voces.
También es importante que contemos las historias de las personas que se ven más directamente afectadas por estas políticas a los responsables de la toma de decisiones y ponemos una cara y una historia con los problemas. Los que están más cerca del problema son los que están más cerca de la solución. Se deben contar historias para que la gente escuche cómo los recortes médicos o las viviendas asequibles los afectarán a ellos y a sus vecinos, y permitirán que sus corazones sean arrastrados para que estén más informados y educados sobre los temas y voten de acuerdo con sus valores.
Alvenia Hutton, Brooklyn, Nueva York
“Muchos de nosotros hacemos grandes esfuerzos para que nuestros jóvenes voten, educándolos sobre la importancia y el derecho que se pagó con un precio”.
Algunos de los principales problemas que creo que deberían abordarse durante esta temporada de elecciones son 1) las tasas de embarazo adolescente en vecindarios de bajos ingresos, con las causas y posibles soluciones, 2) la brutalidad policial y la falta de sanciones adecuadas y / o justificadas, 3) el aumento de la tasa de delitos violentos en todo el país, especialmente en las zonas del interior de la ciudad, y 4) los bebés que fueron arrancados de sus padres en la frontera y los servicios que necesitarán como resultado de su trauma.
Las personas que viven en la pobreza profunda no son las que están en la “lista de empleados” que permite a algunas ciudades y estadísticas decir que el desempleo ha disminuido en áreas de pobreza. No, la gentrificación mueve a las personas “empleables” a un vecindario previamente en mal estado, se emplean, y la tasa de empleo para esa área aumenta. Sin embargo, los mismos que han estado en el vecindario intentando simplemente sobrevivir, ni siquiera prosperar, permanecen en la misma condición. Continúan viviendo de un cheque a otro, si es así, y se ven obligados a descubrir cómo llegar a fin de mes y día.
Muchos de nosotros hacemos grandes esfuerzos para que nuestros jóvenes voten, educándolos sobre la importancia y el derecho que se pagó con un precio. También tenemos varios eventos comunitarios (comidas al aire libre, espectáculos de gospel, etc.) en los parques y áreas de juego locales para que la gente salga y eduque a la comunidad sobre los candidatos que se postulan, particularmente aquellos que han estado participando activamente y contribuyendo a la productividad de la comunidad. En mi vecindario, los líderes locales (pastores, directores, juntas comunitarias) organizan varias sesiones informativas para brindar información sobre lo que está sucediendo, las posibles acciones que se pueden tomar y la importancia de su voz / voto.
Thom Reilly, Las Vegas, Nevada
“Es un hecho comprobado que el camino para salir de la pobreza y hacia la movilidad socioeconómica es la educación más allá de la escuela secundaria; aunque no todos necesitan un título de 4 años, las personas necesitan capacitación adicional, como un certificado o un título de 2 años para ser competitivos. Sin embargo, esta opción viable tiene y sigue siendo difícil de alcanzar para muchos “.
Asequibilidad para la universidad: la Ley de Reautorización de la Educación Superior se encuentra en el equilibrio político … Es un hecho comprobado que el camino para salir de la pobreza y hacia la movilidad socioeconómica es la educación más allá de la escuela secundaria, aunque no todos necesitan un título de 4 años, las personas necesitan capacitación adicional como Como certificado o título de 2 años para ser competitivo. Sin embargo, esta opción viable tiene y sigue siendo difícil de alcanzar para muchos. La matrícula universitaria sigue aumentando al igual que las tasas de deuda de los estudiantes. Como tal, la tasa de participación en la universidad ha visto un descenso constante. El promedio de los Estados Unidos para familias de bajos ingresos es del 39 por ciento y en Nevada es del 29%. El acceso y la asequibilidad están inextricablemente vinculados, ya que las personas empobrecidas luchan por acceder a la educación superior porque no pueden costearla. En Nevada, ocupamos el puesto 49 en la nación en cuanto a las tasas generales de participación en la universidad para jóvenes de 18 a 24 años. Financiar la universidad para los estudiantes más necesitados financieramente es un problema con el que nuestro país continúa lidiando.
Reforma de la justicia penal: La legislatura de Nevada y las universidades comunitarias del estado están trabajando para ayudar en la educación en la prisión que permite que los internos con bajo índice de infracción reciban créditos universitarios mientras están encarcelados. La investigación confirma que la inversión en educación penitenciaria es fundamental para la reducción de la reincidencia y ayuda en la rehabilitación y la empleabilidad de los delincuentes tras su liberación.
Inmigración: la actual administración presidencial ha tomado una postura firme hacia el fortalecimiento de las políticas de inmigración para incluir que sea más difícil para los estudiantes no residentes comenzar y continuar con las actividades de educación superior. Estos estudiantes, comúnmente denominados receptores de DREAMERS o DACA (Acción Diferida para los Llegados en la Infancia), recibieron la residencia condicional y las protecciones de inmigración basadas en disposiciones legislativas. Esas disposiciones se rescindieron el otoño de 2017. Esto ha creado una ansiedad extrema entre nuestros estudiantes y sus familias, muchos de los cuales son nuestros estudiantes más necesitados y ya enfrentan dificultades financieras.
Difusión: parece que cuanto más local es el candidato, más tienden a hacer divulgación a las comunidades empobrecidas mediante la celebración de mesas redondas con líderes comunitarios sobre temas de interés particulares. Los esfuerzos de registro de votantes parecen ser el mecanismo principal por el cual se moviliza a las personas en áreas desatendidas. También hay grupos de intereses especiales, como los sindicatos y las organizaciones profesionales, que tradicionalmente han servido para ayudar con la comunicación y los mensajes sobre temas importantes.
Peggy Simmons, Oakland, California
Durante 10 años, Peggy ha dirigido talleres de escritura creativa con jóvenes encarcelados en la sala juvenil local y, desde 1992, con niños y adultos de diferentes orígenes, muchos de los cuales han vivido vidas muy duras debido a la pobreza. Es a través de estas experiencias que Peggy expresa la importancia de nuestras elecciones democráticas y la participación cívica local, para nosotros y nuestros vecinos.
Fui uno de varios líderes comunitarios que testificaron los logros de Robert, de 18 años, durante los 18 meses que estuvo encarcelado en el centro de detención juvenil del condado. Estaba a solo un par de créditos de graduarse de la escuela secundaria y fue alumno del mes varias veces, había comenzado a escribir poesía y ganó un premio de poesía, se había graduado de un curso de habilidades para la vida y se había mantenido fuera de problemas. Después de escuchar nuestras historias acerca de lo bien que Robert lo había hecho, el juez dijo: “Bueno, Robert, parece que te va bien en una institución, mejor que con tu madre, así que es mejor que te mantengamos en una”, y enviamos A la institución juvenil del estado, a una hora y media de distancia, durante al menos tres años. Su madre, su hermana y los tíos que estaban allí estaban devastados: esperábamos que Robert volviera a casa en libertad condicional o al menos lo enviaran a un hogar de un grupo local. No podía creer que este juez básicamente castigaría a Robert por trabajar duro, hacer lo que se le decía y tener éxito.
Este es el poder que los jueces tienen sobre los individuos y las familias. Conozco a muchas personas que nunca han tenido que lidiar con el sistema judicial y no tienen conocimiento de este poder. Y sé muy pocas personas que entienden que estos jueces poderosos que tienen tanto control sobre las vidas de las personas son elegidos. En mi condado, a menudo corren sin oposición.
Las elecciones estatales y federales son importantes, pero hay un profundo poder local. Los jueces, el alguacil, el fiscal de distrito (DA) y la junta escolar toman decisiones diariamente que afectan directamente la vida, la seguridad y los medios de vida de nuestros vecinos y los niños de nuestra comunidad. El fiscal del distrito decide qué cargos se presentan contra los individuos y si los funcionarios encargados de hacer cumplir la ley están o no acusados de algo cuando hieren o matan a personas. El DA es elegido y no una campaña que recibe mucha atención o escrutinio. Me gustaría vernos prestar más atención a esas campañas y esos candidatos.
Otra fuente de poder local que a menudo se pasa por alto es la fortaleza de las organizaciones locales para crear y cabildear por cambios en las leyes y propuestas que pueden, por ejemplo, financiar programas de redes de seguridad. Oakland es el hogar de varias organizaciones que han trabajado arduamente para cambiar las leyes estatales de sentencia y han tenido mucho éxito. Estas son organizaciones impulsadas por jóvenes y miembros de la comunidad de todo tipo, no políticos ni abogados. Las vidas han cambiado gracias a su trabajo y necesitan nuestro apoyo y ayuda.
A nuestro alrededor hay poder para afectar nuestras vidas y las vidas de nuestros vecinos. ¿Tenemos más influencia sobre quién tiene ese poder de lo que nos damos cuenta?