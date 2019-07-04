Where to see Fourth of July fireworks in St. Louis area

If you’re planning to see some Fourth of July fireworks with your loved ones, the local news outlets have some great ideas for you, your family and friends to have some fun this Wednesday and Thursday.

Fireworks on Wednesday, July 3

Heritage & Freedom Fest

Venue: Ozzie Smith Sports Complex, O’Fallon, MO

Fireworks: 10:15 following the Walker Hayes, Filmore, and Noah Guthrie concert.

JB Blast

Venue: Jefferson Barracks Park, South St. Louis County

Time: 7:00 pm -10:00 pm

Music under the stars in the Veterans Memorial Amphitheater followed by fireworks.

Alton Fireworks Spectacular

Venue: Great Central lot, Alton, IL

Gates open at 5:00 pm

Fireworks: 9:15 pm

Twin Oaks 4th of July

Venue: Twin Oaks Park, Ann Avenue, Twin Oaks, MO

Time 6:00 – 10:00 pm

Fireworks at Dusk

Union, MO Fireworks

Venue: Veterans Memorial Park (600 Progress Parkway).

Food and drinks available for purchase starting 5:00 pm

6:30 pm: Garden Party Band takes the stage

9:30 pm: Fireworks

Festival and events on Thursday, July 4

Fair St. Louis

Venue: Gateway Arch National Park, St. Louis Riverfront

VP Parade – 9:30 am down Market Street

Festival: Noon – 9:30 pm

Two air shows sponsored by Boeing at 12:30 pm and 5:00 pm. Randy Houser (6pm) and Brett Young (8:15 pm) perform.

Fireworks: 9:35 pm

Webster Groves Community Days

Venue: Memorial Park at Elm & Glendale, Webster Groves, MO

Parade: 10 am – runs from Lockwood & Selma to Elm & E. Glendale

Festival: 11:00 am – 11:00 p,

Fireworks: 9:30 pm

The Fairgrounds are located on the Hixson Middle School parking lot. Admission is free, but rides and barbecue meals cost.

Kirkwood Freedom Festival

Venue: Kirkwood Park, S. Geyer Road, Kirkwood, MO

Music: 7:00 pm

Fireworks: Dusk

4th of July Fireworks Celebration

Venue: Chesterfield Mall, Chesterfield, MO

Live Music: 7:30 pm – 9:30 pm

Kids Zone with Circus Kaput: 6:30 pm – 9:00 pm

July 4th and Six Flags

Venue: Six Flags St. Louis, Eureka, MO

Spend the day in your favorite rides, then end the day seeing a magnificent firework display over the park.

Freedom Celebration

Venue: Sainte Genevieve, MO

At noon, a traditional celebration with church bell ringing will take place. There will also be a Pledge of Allegiance, patriotic speeches, and music at the Courthouse Square.

National Tom Sawyer Days

Venue: Hannibal, MO

A tradition for over 60 years, with contests that include the National Fence Painting Competition, the frog-jump contest and the Tom & Becky Contest.

9:30 pm: Fireworks over the Mississippi.