Where to see Fourth of July fireworks in St. Louis area

If you’re planning to see some Fourth of July fireworks with your loved ones, the local news outlets have some great ideas for you, your family and friends to have some fun this Wednesday and Thursday.
Fireworks on Wednesday, July 3
Heritage & Freedom Fest
Venue: Ozzie Smith Sports Complex, O’Fallon, MO
Fireworks: 10:15 following the Walker Hayes, Filmore, and Noah Guthrie concert.
JB Blast
Venue: Jefferson Barracks Park, South St. Louis County
Time: 7:00 pm -10:00 pm
Music under the stars in the Veterans Memorial Amphitheater followed by fireworks.
Alton Fireworks Spectacular
Venue: Great Central lot, Alton, IL
Gates open at 5:00 pm
Fireworks: 9:15 pm
Twin Oaks 4th of July
Venue: Twin Oaks Park, Ann Avenue, Twin Oaks, MO
Time 6:00 – 10:00 pm
Fireworks at Dusk
Union, MO Fireworks
Venue: Veterans Memorial Park (600 Progress Parkway).
Food and drinks available for purchase starting 5:00 pm
6:30 pm: Garden Party Band takes the stage
9:30 pm: Fireworks
Festival and events on Thursday, July 4
Fair St. Louis
Venue: Gateway Arch National Park, St. Louis Riverfront
VP Parade – 9:30 am down Market Street
Festival: Noon – 9:30 pm
Two air shows sponsored by Boeing at 12:30 pm and 5:00 pm. Randy Houser (6pm) and Brett Young (8:15 pm) perform.
Fireworks: 9:35 pm
Webster Groves Community Days
Venue: Memorial Park at Elm & Glendale, Webster Groves, MO
Parade: 10 am – runs from Lockwood & Selma to Elm & E. Glendale
Festival: 11:00 am – 11:00 p,
Fireworks: 9:30 pm
The Fairgrounds are located on the Hixson Middle School parking lot. Admission is free, but rides and barbecue meals cost.
Kirkwood Freedom Festival
Venue: Kirkwood Park, S. Geyer Road, Kirkwood, MO
Music: 7:00 pm
Fireworks: Dusk
4th of July Fireworks Celebration
Venue: Chesterfield Mall, Chesterfield, MO
Live Music: 7:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Kids Zone with Circus Kaput: 6:30 pm – 9:00 pm
July 4th and Six Flags
Venue: Six Flags St. Louis, Eureka, MO
Spend the day in your favorite rides, then end the day seeing a magnificent firework display over the park.
Freedom Celebration
Venue: Sainte Genevieve, MO
At noon, a traditional celebration with church bell ringing will take place. There will also be a Pledge of Allegiance, patriotic speeches, and music at the Courthouse Square.
National Tom Sawyer Days
Venue: Hannibal, MO
A tradition for over 60 years, with contests that include the National Fence Painting Competition, the frog-jump contest and the Tom & Becky Contest.
9:30 pm: Fireworks over the Mississippi.
Dónde ver los fuegos artificiales del cuatro de julio en el área de St. Louis
Si planea ver algunos fuegos artificiales del 4 de julio con sus seres queridos, los medios locales de noticias tienen algunas ideas geniales para que usted, su familia y sus amigos se diviertan este miércoles y jueves.
Fuegos artificiales el miércoles 3 de julio.
Heritage & Freedom Fest
Lugar: Complejo deportivo Ozzie Smith, O’Fallon, MO
Fuegos artificiales: 10:15 después del concierto de Walker Hayes, Filmore y Noah Guthrie.
JB Blast
Lugar: Jefferson Barracks Park, South St. Louis County
Hora: 7:00 pm -10: 00 pm
Música bajo las estrellas en el Anfiteatro Veterans Memorial seguido de fuegos artificiales.
Alton Fireworks Spectacular
Lugar: Gran lote central, Alton, IL
Las puertas abren a las 5:00 pm
Fuegos artificiales: 9:15 pm
Twin Oaks 4 de julio
Lugar: Twin Oaks Park, Ann Avenue, Twin Oaks, MO
Hora 6:00 – 10:00 pm
Fuegos artificiales al atardecer
Union, MO Fuegos Artificiales
Lugar: Veterans Memorial Park (600 Progress Parkway).
Comida y bebidas disponibles para la compra a partir de las 5:00 pm
6:30 pm: Garden Party Band toma el escenario.
9:30 pm: fuegos artificiales
Fiestas y eventos del jueves 4 de julio.
Fair St. Louis
Lugar: Gateway Arch National Park, St. Louis Riverfront
VP Parade – 9:30 am en Market Street
Festival: Mediodía – 9:30 pm
Dos espectáculos aéreos patrocinados por Boeing a las 12:30 p.m. y 5:00 p.m. Randy Houser (6 pm) y Brett Young (8:15 pm) se presentan.
Fuegos artificiales: 9:35 pm
Días de la comunidad de Webster Groves
Lugar: Memorial Park at Elm & Glendale, Webster Groves, MO
Desfile: 10 am – va desde Lockwood & Selma a Elm & E. Glendale
Festival: 11:00 a 11:00 p.
Fuegos artificiales: 9:30 pm
Los recintos feriales están ubicados en el estacionamiento de Hixson Middle School. La entrada es gratuita, pero las comidas y los asados cuestan.
Festival de la Libertad de Kirkwood
Lugar: Kirkwood Park, S. Geyer Road, Kirkwood, MO
Música: 7:00 pm
Fuegos artificiales: atardecer
Fireworks 4th of July Celebration
Lugar: Chesterfield Mall, Chesterfield, MO
Música en vivo: 7:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Zona para niños con Circus Kaput: 6:30 pm – 9:00 pm
4 de julio y Six Flags
Lugar: Six Flags St. Louis, Eureka, MO
Pase el día en sus atracciones favoritas, luego termine el día viendo un magnífico despliegue de fuegos artificiales sobre el parque.
Liberty Celebration
Lugar: Sainte Genevieve, MO
Al mediodía, tendrá lugar una celebración tradicional con campanadas de la iglesia. También habrá un juramento de lealtad, discursos patrióticos y música en la plaza del palacio de justicia.
Tom Sawyer National Days
Lugar: Hannibal, MO
Una tradición de más de 60 años, con concursos que incluyen el Concurso Nacional de Pintura de Cercas, el concurso de salto de rana y el Concurso Tom & Becky.
9:30 pm: Fuegos artificiales sobre el Mississippi.