“White Civil Rights Rally” To Be Held in Washington D.C in August

The National Park Service informed that it has approved an initial request for organizers to hold a second “Unite the Right” rally in Washington D.C. in August. A year ago, the rally was held for the first time in Charlottesville, Virginia, during which a woman was killed when a neo-nazi ran over a crowd of protesters.

Jason Kessler, the organizer, has been given initial approval by the park service for his rally on August 11 and 12. The service told The Los Angeles Times that it does “not consider the content of the message presented” and only considers the “public safety and the protection of park resources.”

The application submitted on May 8 by Kessler estimates that as many as 400 people would attend the event. Its purpose is described as: “Protesting civil rights abuse in Charlottesville VA/ white civil rights rally.”

The Washington Post reports that Kessler also applied to hold a second rally in Charlottesville on August 12, but the city denied his application. Kessler has now sued the city and if the court rules in his favor, he has stated that he will hold both rallies.

In a website dedicated to the event, the event’s primary location is listed as “Lee Park”, now called “Emancipation Park”, the Charlottesville park that still has a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee. The website has listed Lafayette Square as an alternate location for the event. The square sits across Pennsylvania Avenue from the White House.