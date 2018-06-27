“White Civil Rights Rally” To Be Held in Washington D.C in August

The National Park Service informed that it has approved an initial request for organizers to hold a second “Unite the Right” rally in Washington D.C. in August. A year ago, the rally was held for the first time in Charlottesville, Virginia, during which a woman was killed when a neo-nazi ran over a crowd of protesters.
Jason Kessler, the organizer, has been given initial approval by the park service for his rally on August 11 and 12. The service told The Los Angeles Times that it does “not consider the content of the message presented” and only considers the “public safety and the protection of park resources.”
The application submitted on May 8 by Kessler estimates that as many as 400 people would attend the event. Its purpose is described as: “Protesting civil rights abuse in Charlottesville VA/ white civil rights rally.”
The Washington Post reports that Kessler also applied to hold a second rally in Charlottesville on August 12, but the city denied his application. Kessler has now sued the city and if the court rules in his favor, he has stated that he will hold both rallies.
In a website dedicated to the event, the event’s primary location is listed as “Lee Park”, now called “Emancipation Park”, the Charlottesville park that still has a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee. The website has listed Lafayette Square as an alternate location for the event. The square sits across Pennsylvania Avenue from the White House.
“Rally de derechos civiles blancos” se celebrará en Washington D.C en agosto
El Servicio de Parques Nacionales informó que aprobó una solicitud inicial para que los organizadores celebren un segundo mitin de “Unite the Right” en Washington D.C. en agosto. Hace un año, el rally se celebró por primera vez en Charlottesville, Virginia, durante el cual una mujer murió cuando un neo-nazi atropelló a una multitud de manifestantes.
Jason Kessler, el organizador, recibió la aprobación inicial del Servicio de Parques para su mitin el 11 y 12 de agosto. El servicio le dijo a The Los Angeles Times que “no tiene en cuenta el contenido del mensaje presentado” y solo considera el “la seguridad pública y la protección de los recursos del parque”.
La aplicación presentada el 8 de mayo por Kessler estima que hasta 400 personas asistirían al evento. Su propósito se describe como: “Protesta por los abusos contra los derechos civiles en Charlottesville VA / rally por los derechos civiles blancos”.
The Washington Post informa que Kessler también solicitó celebrar una segunda manifestación en Charlottesville el 12 de agosto, pero la ciudad negó su solicitud. Kessler ahora ha demandado a la ciudad y si el tribunal falla a su favor, ha declarado que celebrará ambos mítines.
En un sitio web dedicado al evento, la ubicación principal del evento aparece como “Lee Park”, ahora llamado “Emancipation Park”, el parque de Charlottesville que todavía tiene una estatua del general confederado Robert E. Lee. El sitio web ha incluido Lafayette Square como una ubicación alternativa para el evento. La plaza se encuentra en Pennsylvania Avenue, al otro lado de la Casa Blanca.