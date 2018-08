White House counsel to leave Trump administration in the fall

White House counsel Don McGahn, member of President Trump’s inner circle during some of his most controversial dealings and decisions, will leave his position this fall, the president announced on Wednesday.

Trump announced McGahn’s departure via Twitter hours after a report by Axios broke the news that the lawyer planned to leave.

Trump thanked McGahn for his service and confirmed he would leave the White House after the Senate hearings on Brett Kavanaugh, the president’s pick for the Supreme Court.

“White House Counsel Don McGahn will be leaving his position in the fall, shortly after the confirmation (hopefully) of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the United States Supreme Court. I have worked with Don for a long time and truly appreciate his service!”, the president wrote.

Axios reported that McGahn wants his successor to be Emmet Flood, who represented former President Bill Clinton during his impeachment and was hired by the Trump White House to deal with the Russia investigation.