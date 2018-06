White House issues statement on Trump-Kim summit; says discussions “have moved more quickly than expected”

The White House released a statement Monday morning giving specifics on President Donald Trump’s and North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un’s summit in Singapore, which will take place Tuesday morning.

Through its official website, the White House said that “discussions between the United States and North Korea are ongoing and have moved more quickly than expected.”

According to the statement, Trump and Kim will meet Tuesday morning at 9:00 a.m. in “a one-on-one meeting, with translators only, an expanded bilateral meeting, and a working lunch.”

For the expanded bilateral meeting, the United States delegation will include Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Chief of Staff John Kelly, and National Security Advisor John Bolton. Present at the working lunch will also be Press Secretary Sarah Sanders, Ambassador Sung Kim, and National Security Council Senior Director for Asia Matt Pottinger.

The summit will last only Tuesday, with Trump participating in a media availability before departing at approximately 8 p.m. back to the United States.

The meeting between Trump and Kim will be the culmination of a months-long effort from the Trump administration, the North Korean government, as well as the South Korean administration of Moon Jae-in. After many weeks of speculation whether the summit would actually take place, Trump is now in Singapore after a weekend-long summit in Canada with the leaders of the G7 countries. Trump and Kim are expected to sign a peace treaty officially ending the Korean War. This will mark the first time an American president and a North Korean leader meet since the Korean War started in 1950.