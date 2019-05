White House letter attacks Mueller report; says Trump has right to instruct advisers not to testify before Congress

The White House released a letter today that attacked Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report, portraying it as defective, and stated that president Donald Trump has the right to instruct advisers not to testify before congressional oversight probes related to the Russia investigation.

The letter, dated April 19, and written by White House legal counsel Emmet Flood to Attorney General William Barr and obtained by Reuters on Thursday, stated that Trump’s decision to let advisers cooperate with the Mueller investigation does not extend to congressional oversight investigations. Its conclusion indicated that Trump could assert executive privilege to prevent former lawyer Don McGahn and other advisers from testifying to Congress.

The letter said: “It is one thing for a president to encourage complete cooperation and transparency in a criminal investigation conducted largely within the Executive Branch. It is something else entirely to allow his advisers to appear before Congress.”

The White House letter was sent to Barr a day after the release of the Mueller report, which concluded that Trump did not collude with Russians during the 2016 presidential campaign but failed to exonerate the president on obstruction of justice.