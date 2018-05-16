White House responds to North Korea’s threats to cancel Kim-Trump summit

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters on Wednesday that it is up to North Korea to follow through on threats to cancel a summit between Kim Jong-Un and Donald Trump.
“If they want to meet we’ll be ready and if they don’t that’s OK, too”, Sanders said. She also suggested that Kim’s government may be posturing, adding that “this is something that we fully expected,” and that Trump’s administration remains “hopeful” that the meeting will take place.
The summit between Trump and Kim is scheduled to take place in Singapore on June 12.
The threats to cancel said summit came after a joint US-South Korea military exercise, that the North saw as a “provocation”. Hours after protesting the military drill, the North Koreans issued a second threat, rejecting the idea that they would unilaterally give up nuclear weapons, citing the examples of Libya or Iraq.
“If the U.S. is trying to drive us into a corner to force our unilateral nuclear abandonment, we will no longer be interested in such dialogue and cannot but reconsider our proceeding to the DRPRK-U.S. summit,” said the translated statement attributed to Kim Kye Gwan, North Korea’s first vice-minister of Foreign Affairs.
The U.S. Defense Department explained that the military exercises are annual events, merely defensive and designed to help the U.S.-South Korea alliance defend itself in case of an attack. Army Col. Robert Manning, a Pentagon spokesman, said that, “hile we will not discuss specifics, the defensive nature of these combined exercises has been clear for many decades and has not changed.”
Casa Blanca responde a amenazas de Corea del Norte de cancelar cumbre Kim-Trump
La secretaria de prensa de la Casa Blanca, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, dijo a la prensa el miércoles que corresponde a Corea del Norte cumplir, o no, con las amenazas de cancelar una cumbre entre Kim Jong-Un y Donald Trump.
“Si quieren encontrarse, estaremos listos y si no lo hacen, también está bien”, dijo Sanders. Ella también sugirió que el gobierno de Kim podría estar haciendo amenazas vacías y agregó que “esto es algo que esperábamos”, y que la administración de Trump sigue “con la esperanza” de que la reunión tenga lugar.
La cumbre entre Trump y Kim está programada para realizarse en Singapur el 12 de junio.
Las amenazas de cancelar dicha cumbre se produjeron después de un ejercicio militar conjunto entre Estados Unidos y Corea del Sur, que Corea del Norte consideró una “provocación”. Horas después de protestar por el ejercicio militar, los norcoreanos lanzaron una segunda amenaza, rechazando la idea de que abandonarían unilateralmente las armas nucleares, citando los ejemplos de Libia o Irak.
“Si los EE. UU. intentan arrinconarnos para forzar nuestro abandono nuclear unilateral, ya no nos interesará ese diálogo y no podremos sino reconsiderar nuestro proceder ante la cumbre República Popular Democrática de Corea-EE. UU.”, dijo la declaración traducida atribuida a Kim Kye Gwan, primer viceministro de Asuntos Exteriores de Corea del Norte.
El Departamento de Defensa de EE. UU. explicó que los ejercicios militares son eventos anuales, meramente defensivos y diseñados para ayudar a la alianza entre los Estados Unidos y Corea del Sur a defenderse en caso de un ataque. El coronel del Ejército Robert Manning, portavoz del Pentágono, dijo que “aunque no discutiremos detalles, la naturaleza defensiva de estos ejercicios combinados ha sido clara durante muchas décadas y no ha cambiado”.