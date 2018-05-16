White House responds to North Korea’s threats to cancel Kim-Trump summit

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters on Wednesday that it is up to North Korea to follow through on threats to cancel a summit between Kim Jong-Un and Donald Trump.

“If they want to meet we’ll be ready and if they don’t that’s OK, too”, Sanders said. She also suggested that Kim’s government may be posturing, adding that “this is something that we fully expected,” and that Trump’s administration remains “hopeful” that the meeting will take place.

The summit between Trump and Kim is scheduled to take place in Singapore on June 12.

The threats to cancel said summit came after a joint US-South Korea military exercise, that the North saw as a “provocation”. Hours after protesting the military drill, the North Koreans issued a second threat, rejecting the idea that they would unilaterally give up nuclear weapons, citing the examples of Libya or Iraq.

“If the U.S. is trying to drive us into a corner to force our unilateral nuclear abandonment, we will no longer be interested in such dialogue and cannot but reconsider our proceeding to the DRPRK-U.S. summit,” said the translated statement attributed to Kim Kye Gwan, North Korea’s first vice-minister of Foreign Affairs.

The U.S. Defense Department explained that the military exercises are annual events, merely defensive and designed to help the U.S.-South Korea alliance defend itself in case of an attack. Army Col. Robert Manning, a Pentagon spokesman, said that, “hile we will not discuss specifics, the defensive nature of these combined exercises has been clear for many decades and has not changed.”