White House says that Kellyanne Conway will not testify before Congress

The White House told the chairman of the House of Representatives Oversight Committee that President Donald Trump’s senior adviser Kellyanne Conway will not testify before the panel on her alleged violations of the Hatch Act.
White House legal counsel Pat Cipollone told Democratic Representative Elijah Cummings via letter that: “In accordance with long-standing precedent, we respectfully decline the invitation to make Ms. Conway available for testimony before the Committee.”
Reuters reports that the Hatch Act prohibits executive branch employees from engaging in some political activities.
The Oversight Committee said it would vote on a potential subpoena if Conway does not testify before lawmakers on Wednesday.
The news outlet reports that the hearing was scheduled after the Office of Special Counsel, a government watchdog agency, recommended earlier in the month that Conway be fired for repeatedly violating the Hatch Act by disparaging Democratic presidential candidates while speaking in her official capacity during television interviews and on social media.
Trump said he would not fire Conway, who was Trump’s campaign manager in 2016.
Cummings wrote in a letter to committee members that if Conway does not testify at the hearing, the Oversight committee plans to hold a business meeting to consider authorizing a subpoena for the White House adviser for “testimony in connection with her failure to comply with the Hatch Act and ethics laws.”
Casa Blanca dice que Kellyanne Conway no testificará ante Congreso
La Casa Blanca le dijo al presidente del Comité de Supervisión de la Cámara de Representantes que la asesora principal del presidente Donald Trump, Kellyanne Conway, no declarará ante el panel sobre sus supuestas violaciones de la Ley Hatch.
El asesor legal de la Casa Blanca, Pat Cipollone, le dijo al Representante demócrata Elijah Cummings por carta que: “De acuerdo con el precedente de larga data, rechazamos respetuosamente la invitación para que la Sra. Conway esté disponible para el testimonio ante el Comité”.
Reuters informa que la Ley Hatch prohíbe a los empleados de la rama ejecutiva participar en algunas actividades políticas.
El Comité de Supervisión dijo que votaría sobre una posible citación si Conway no testifica ante los legisladores el miércoles.
El medio de noticias informa que la audiencia se programó después de que la Oficina del Consejo Especial, una agencia de vigilancia del gobierno, recomendó a principios de mes que Conway fuera despedida por violar repetidamente la Ley Hatch al desestimar a los candidatos presidenciales demócratas mientras hablaba en su capacidad oficial durante las entrevistas de televisión. y en las redes sociales.
Trump dijo que no despediría a Conway, quien era el gerente de campaña de Trump en 2016.
Cummings escribió en una carta a los miembros del comité que si Conway no atestigua en la audiencia, el comité de Supervisión planea celebrar una reunión de negocios para considerar la posibilidad de autorizar una citación para el asesor de la Casa Blanca por “testimonio en relación con su incumplimiento de la ley Hatch”.