White House says that Kellyanne Conway will not testify before Congress

The White House told the chairman of the House of Representatives Oversight Committee that President Donald Trump’s senior adviser Kellyanne Conway will not testify before the panel on her alleged violations of the Hatch Act.

White House legal counsel Pat Cipollone told Democratic Representative Elijah Cummings via letter that: “In accordance with long-standing precedent, we respectfully decline the invitation to make Ms. Conway available for testimony before the Committee.”

Reuters reports that the Hatch Act prohibits executive branch employees from engaging in some political activities.

The Oversight Committee said it would vote on a potential subpoena if Conway does not testify before lawmakers on Wednesday.

The news outlet reports that the hearing was scheduled after the Office of Special Counsel, a government watchdog agency, recommended earlier in the month that Conway be fired for repeatedly violating the Hatch Act by disparaging Democratic presidential candidates while speaking in her official capacity during television interviews and on social media.

Trump said he would not fire Conway, who was Trump’s campaign manager in 2016.

Cummings wrote in a letter to committee members that if Conway does not testify at the hearing, the Oversight committee plans to hold a business meeting to consider authorizing a subpoena for the White House adviser for “testimony in connection with her failure to comply with the Hatch Act and ethics laws.”