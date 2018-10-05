White House unveils new counterterrorism strategy

President Donald Trump signed off on a new national counterterrorism strategy, articulating his administration’s vision for how the US should confront terrorist threats at home and abroad.

National security advisor John Bolton described the new strategy as a departure from President Barack Obama’s approach to confronting terrorism, emphasizing the Trump administration’s recognition of the threat as one rooted in radical Islamist ideology.

“Radical Islamist terrorist groups still represent the preeminent threat to the United States. We recognize that there is a terrorist ideology that we’re confronting. And I think it’s long been the President’s view that without recognizing that we’re in an ideological struggle, that we can’t properly address the terrorist threat,” Bolton said.

Of the new strategy, the President said in a statement: “It outlines the approach of the United States to countering the increasingly complex and evolving terrorist threats and represents the nation’s first fully articulated counterterrorism strategy since 2011.”