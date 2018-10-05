White House unveils new counterterrorism strategy

President Donald Trump signed off on a new national counterterrorism strategy, articulating his administration’s vision for how the US should confront terrorist threats at home and abroad.
National security advisor John Bolton described the new strategy as a departure from President Barack Obama’s approach to confronting terrorism, emphasizing the Trump administration’s recognition of the threat as one rooted in radical Islamist ideology.
“Radical Islamist terrorist groups still represent the preeminent threat to the United States. We recognize that there is a terrorist ideology that we’re confronting. And I think it’s long been the President’s view that without recognizing that we’re in an ideological struggle, that we can’t properly address the terrorist threat,” Bolton said.
Of the new strategy, the President said in a statement: “It outlines the approach of the United States to countering the increasingly complex and evolving terrorist threats and represents the nation’s first fully articulated counterterrorism strategy since 2011.”
Casa Blanca presenta nueva estrategia de antiterrorismo
El presidente Donald Trump aprobó una nueva estrategia nacional de antiterrorismo, al articular la visión de su gobierno sobre cómo los Estados Unidos deberían enfrentar las amenazas terroristas en el país y en el extranjero.
El asesor de seguridad nacional, John Bolton, describió la nueva estrategia como una desviación del enfoque del presidente Barack Obama para enfrentar el terrorismo, enfatizando que el gobierno de Trump reconoció la amenaza como enraizada en la ideología radical islamista.
“Los grupos terroristas islamistas radicales aún representan la amenaza preeminente para los Estados Unidos. Reconocemos que hay una ideología terrorista que estamos enfrentando. Y creo que ha sido durante mucho tiempo la opinión del Presidente de que, sin reconocer que estamos en una lucha ideológica, no podemos abordar adecuadamente la amenaza terrorista”, dijo Bolton.
De la nueva estrategia, el presidente dijo en una declaración: “Esboza el enfoque de Estados Unidos para contrarrestar las amenazas terroristas cada vez más complejas y en evolución y representa la primera estrategia antiterrorista totalmente articulada de la nación desde 2011”.