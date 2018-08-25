Why do Hondurans flee, if they have a country, five stars?

By Desireé Khoury

Bachelor of Journalism and Communications

There are smells, foods and circumstances that mark us for the rest of our lives, for us Hondurans could be the smell of fresh coffee and at sunset, some typical dish of our land or place of origin, surrounded by family and friends, that seemed to add that special and unique flavor to that drink or dish, for the simple fact of having them nearby. Since, although we prepare them in the same way and with the same ingredients outside our country, these … They do not know us the same! That coffee, which some of us would like to enjoy as the song says “In the same place and with the same people” was an excuse to talk, and relax. In particular, we Hondurans do not need a reason to enjoy a coffee with family and friends. Some compatriots are unaware that Honduran coffee has been chosen twice, as the best coffee in the world, reaching the highest price in the international market.

It is in Honduras, where the oldest evidence of the preparation of chocolate has been found, a plant that has captivated the entire planet. Honduras has been the winner of the “International Cocoa Prize” for the “Salon du Chocolat” in France.

In 2017, Honduran bananas were the second agricultural export product worldwide.

It is in Honduras, where the only two untouched coral reefs are found, from all over the planet, and they are in the beautiful Bay Islands. National Geographic includes the island of Roatan in its select list of the 10 best places to vacation around the world.

It is in Honduras and in the city of Copan Ruinas where it is located, the Mayan Archaeological Park, the best preserved in the world, named a world heritage by UNESCO.

Let’s add its magnificent tropical climate, which almost always goes around 18 degrees Celsius, where you do not need heating in winter or air conditioning in summer. Because of its natural beauty, Honduras has been the scene of the realization of different film scenes; documentaries and reality shows, an example of this, when Walt Disney chose, Honduran waterfalls, for one of the scenes of his film “the Book of the jungle”.

And what about the human talent? Although we are sure that the list is huge, we will only mention a few examples. Let’s start with Salvador Moncada, Honduran scientist and medical member of “The Royal Society”, (England). Also, we have Honduran engineers working in the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), an agency that will donate 20 million dollars, to implement in Honduras the first genius school in Central America, since In the country, they have identified 136 super-gifted children.

We will not fail to highlight the excellence of Honduran women, Irene Martorell who became the best student of the United States Coast Guard, an honor that rarely falls on a foreigner, she and her other brothers have been granted scholarships by US military academies. its high performance We also have the Honduran Gabriela Thompson, who works in the Agricultural Service Agency (Farm Service Agency) executing and developing policies of livestock, agriculture and food of the US federal government.

The list is huge, and I would not finish mentioning every successful Honduran outside their borders, they are giving their best, and from different scenarios. Whether behind the scenes or at the front, the truth is that these success stories did not start overnight. I’ve been effort and dedication for years. I am sure that stories like these, not only happen with Hondurans, when we are given, the opportunity, every immigrant from any country in the world, would make their own list, and highlight the wonderfulness of their people and their land. Although the above seems to us a tourism promotion, the reality of our country is another, the one we would like to hide, but we can not, the one that fills us with sadness and shame for the simple fact that “Having a Country five stars, its citizens, can not enjoy them “since some have to flee from crime, violence, drug trafficking, impunity, extortion, corruption and poverty”.

Exposing the other side of Honduras, annoying the governments, because it discovers its inability to govern, and sinks a country so beautiful, to reach the first places in crime and poverty.

Describing the other side of Honduras bothers the past administrations and those in office, as they come to serve themselves, and not to serve their people.

Corruption has allowed drug trafficking and organized crime to grow enormously in our country, robbing young people of the opportunity of a dignified life. For this and for many other reasons, we see parents risking not only their lives, but also their children’s lives, as they flee the country to travel “death roads” on their way to the United States of America. We have known cases of compatriots who fled in advance to their children, in order to raise the necessary money and pay for the departure of their children, which, for some parents, resulted in a nightmare, as their children were killed before they could get them out of the country. So cruel is the reality of many Hondurans, to the extent of expressing “if I die on the road, at least I try,” I prefer this, to feel the guilt of seeing them die of hunger or killed by gangs and organized crime in his before my eyes without they saw that his father fought for them until the end. “

Each time, there are fewer cases of Hondurans traveling for economic reasons, many express that they flee to stay alive, because they could support eating, even if it is “tortilla con sal” but in peace, a feast with fear “.

U.S

The million dollar question

What is the fault of the United States, and why does it have to receive all those who want to emigrate?

According to a study by Orozco, for every 1 percent increase in homicide rates in the Northern Triangle region there is a 100 percent increase in migration. Without being experts in the subject, but because of being a Honduran, we can say that no wall can stop migration, if before, the problems of corruption in our countries are not addressed. We can not deny that the United States has been and is a kind country, whoever denies this, would simply be ungrateful “as they say in my town”. The great economic aid that the United States and international cooperation send to our country, are so immense, and

grandiose that I am sure, had been administered by honest governments, had removed the country from poverty, many years ago and our children would have the human right to food, education and decent health, their parents would have jobs that could feed their families, (things that in our country is a luxury of few). The problem is that these aids remain in the wrong hands, and only feed the great “monster of corruption.” Although it is true, almost all the drugs that pass through Honduras are destined for the United States, and this is one of the reasons why the United States feels committed to strengthening policies and disbursements that counteract drug trafficking and organized crime. But these, forgot the most important detail, to reliably monitor the use of such resources. We Hondurans want firm policies, and strong against corrupt governments.

The strategies of most politicians to procure the goods of the state have no limit, so much so that the poorest of politicians, along with their families end up being millionaire entrepreneurs, so astute to create companies and foundations in which they are awarded the contracts they sell to the government.

Once the professor, Carlos Gaviria, said “many politicians will never fight poverty, because they need it to win”. How right in these words.

As a Honduran, I encourage you that now, that we are outside of our country, we give our best, we do things with excellence no matter what kind of work we do, we do not lose goodness, we do not forget our roots, but respecting the country in which we work. that we currently live, above all, do not forget to thank God. “The American dream, should not be a matter of money, should be that we can enjoy, in this nation, what money can not buy, such as life, family, health, security and peace. If you have it, you have achieved it, enjoy it every day with yours, since for millions of Hondurans the simple fact of being here, walking through the streets without fear, having a job and daily food is simply a dream. “

Remember that; “Great opportunities often hide in small tasks. And the small things of life, determine the big ones. (Rick Warren)