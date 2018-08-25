Why do Hondurans flee, if they have a country, five stars?
By Desireé Khoury
Bachelor of Journalism and Communications
There are smells, foods and circumstances that mark us for the rest of our lives, for us Hondurans could be the smell of fresh coffee and at sunset, some typical dish of our land or place of origin, surrounded by family and friends, that seemed to add that special and unique flavor to that drink or dish, for the simple fact of having them nearby. Since, although we prepare them in the same way and with the same ingredients outside our country, these … They do not know us the same! That coffee, which some of us would like to enjoy as the song says “In the same place and with the same people” was an excuse to talk, and relax. In particular, we Hondurans do not need a reason to enjoy a coffee with family and friends. Some compatriots are unaware that Honduran coffee has been chosen twice, as the best coffee in the world, reaching the highest price in the international market.
It is in Honduras, where the oldest evidence of the preparation of chocolate has been found, a plant that has captivated the entire planet. Honduras has been the winner of the “International Cocoa Prize” for the “Salon du Chocolat” in France.
In 2017, Honduran bananas were the second agricultural export product worldwide.
It is in Honduras, where the only two untouched coral reefs are found, from all over the planet, and they are in the beautiful Bay Islands. National Geographic includes the island of Roatan in its select list of the 10 best places to vacation around the world.
It is in Honduras and in the city of Copan Ruinas where it is located, the Mayan Archaeological Park, the best preserved in the world, named a world heritage by UNESCO.
Let’s add its magnificent tropical climate, which almost always goes around 18 degrees Celsius, where you do not need heating in winter or air conditioning in summer. Because of its natural beauty, Honduras has been the scene of the realization of different film scenes; documentaries and reality shows, an example of this, when Walt Disney chose, Honduran waterfalls, for one of the scenes of his film “the Book of the jungle”.
And what about the human talent? Although we are sure that the list is huge, we will only mention a few examples. Let’s start with Salvador Moncada, Honduran scientist and medical member of “The Royal Society”, (England). Also, we have Honduran engineers working in the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), an agency that will donate 20 million dollars, to implement in Honduras the first genius school in Central America, since In the country, they have identified 136 super-gifted children.
We will not fail to highlight the excellence of Honduran women, Irene Martorell who became the best student of the United States Coast Guard, an honor that rarely falls on a foreigner, she and her other brothers have been granted scholarships by US military academies. its high performance We also have the Honduran Gabriela Thompson, who works in the Agricultural Service Agency (Farm Service Agency) executing and developing policies of livestock, agriculture and food of the US federal government.
The list is huge, and I would not finish mentioning every successful Honduran outside their borders, they are giving their best, and from different scenarios. Whether behind the scenes or at the front, the truth is that these success stories did not start overnight. I’ve been effort and dedication for years. I am sure that stories like these, not only happen with Hondurans, when we are given, the opportunity, every immigrant from any country in the world, would make their own list, and highlight the wonderfulness of their people and their land. Although the above seems to us a tourism promotion, the reality of our country is another, the one we would like to hide, but we can not, the one that fills us with sadness and shame for the simple fact that “Having a Country five stars, its citizens, can not enjoy them “since some have to flee from crime, violence, drug trafficking, impunity, extortion, corruption and poverty”.
Exposing the other side of Honduras, annoying the governments, because it discovers its inability to govern, and sinks a country so beautiful, to reach the first places in crime and poverty.
Describing the other side of Honduras bothers the past administrations and those in office, as they come to serve themselves, and not to serve their people.
Corruption has allowed drug trafficking and organized crime to grow enormously in our country, robbing young people of the opportunity of a dignified life. For this and for many other reasons, we see parents risking not only their lives, but also their children’s lives, as they flee the country to travel “death roads” on their way to the United States of America. We have known cases of compatriots who fled in advance to their children, in order to raise the necessary money and pay for the departure of their children, which, for some parents, resulted in a nightmare, as their children were killed before they could get them out of the country. So cruel is the reality of many Hondurans, to the extent of expressing “if I die on the road, at least I try,” I prefer this, to feel the guilt of seeing them die of hunger or killed by gangs and organized crime in his before my eyes without they saw that his father fought for them until the end. “
Each time, there are fewer cases of Hondurans traveling for economic reasons, many express that they flee to stay alive, because they could support eating, even if it is “tortilla con sal” but in peace, a feast with fear “.
U.S
The million dollar question
What is the fault of the United States, and why does it have to receive all those who want to emigrate?
According to a study by Orozco, for every 1 percent increase in homicide rates in the Northern Triangle region there is a 100 percent increase in migration. Without being experts in the subject, but because of being a Honduran, we can say that no wall can stop migration, if before, the problems of corruption in our countries are not addressed. We can not deny that the United States has been and is a kind country, whoever denies this, would simply be ungrateful “as they say in my town”. The great economic aid that the United States and international cooperation send to our country, are so immense, and
grandiose that I am sure, had been administered by honest governments, had removed the country from poverty, many years ago and our children would have the human right to food, education and decent health, their parents would have jobs that could feed their families, (things that in our country is a luxury of few). The problem is that these aids remain in the wrong hands, and only feed the great “monster of corruption.” Although it is true, almost all the drugs that pass through Honduras are destined for the United States, and this is one of the reasons why the United States feels committed to strengthening policies and disbursements that counteract drug trafficking and organized crime. But these, forgot the most important detail, to reliably monitor the use of such resources. We Hondurans want firm policies, and strong against corrupt governments.
The strategies of most politicians to procure the goods of the state have no limit, so much so that the poorest of politicians, along with their families end up being millionaire entrepreneurs, so astute to create companies and foundations in which they are awarded the contracts they sell to the government.
Once the professor, Carlos Gaviria, said “many politicians will never fight poverty, because they need it to win”. How right in these words.
As a Honduran, I encourage you that now, that we are outside of our country, we give our best, we do things with excellence no matter what kind of work we do, we do not lose goodness, we do not forget our roots, but respecting the country in which we work. that we currently live, above all, do not forget to thank God. “The American dream, should not be a matter of money, should be that we can enjoy, in this nation, what money can not buy, such as life, family, health, security and peace. If you have it, you have achieved it, enjoy it every day with yours, since for millions of Hondurans the simple fact of being here, walking through the streets without fear, having a job and daily food is simply a dream. “
Remember that; “Great opportunities often hide in small tasks. And the small things of life, determine the big ones. (Rick Warren)
¿Por qué huyen los hondureños, si tienen un país, cinco estrellas?
Por Desireé Khoury,
Licenciada en periodismo y Comunicaciones
Hay olores, comidas y circunstancias que nos marcan por el resto de nuestras vidas, para nosotros los hondureños podría ser el olor a café recién hecho y al atardecer, algún plato típico de nuestra tierra o lugar de origen, rodeados de familia y amigos, los que parecieran agregarle ese sabor especial y único a esa bebida o platillo, por el simple hecho de tenerlos cerca. Ya que, aunque los preparemos de la misma forma y con los mismos ingredientes fuera de nuestro país, estos…. ¡no nos saben igual! Aquel cafecito, que algunos de nosotros desearíamos disfrutar como dice la canción “En el mismo Lugar y con la misma gente” era excusa para platicar, y relajarnos. En particular, los hondureños no necesitamos motivo para disfrutar un café entre familia y amigos. Algunos compatriotas desconocen que el café hondureño ha sido elegido en dos ocasiones, como el mejor café del mundo, alcanzando el precio mas alto en el mercado internacional.
Es en Honduras, en donde se ha encontrado la evidencia mas antigua de la preparación del chocolate, planta que ha cautivado al planeta entero. Honduras ha sido ganador del “premio Internacional del Cacao” por el “Salón du Chocolat” en Francia.
En el 2017 el banano hondureño fue el segundo producto de exportación agrícola a nivel mundial.
Es en Honduras, en donde se encuentran los dos únicos arrecifes coralinos vírgenes, de todo el planeta, y están en las bellas Islas de la Bahía. National Geographic incluye a la Isla de Roatán en su lista selecta de los 10 mejores sitios para vacacionar en todo el planeta.
Es en Honduras y en la ciudad de Copan Ruinas donde se encuentra, El Parque Arqueológico Maya, el mejor preservado del mundo, nombrado patrimonio mundial por la UNESCO.
Adicionemos su magnífico clima tropical, el que casi siempre ronda por los 18 grados centígrados, en donde, no se necesita calefacción en invierno ni aire acondicionado en verano. Por su belleza natural, Honduras ha sido escenario de la realización de diferentes escenas de cine; documentales y reality shows, un ejemplo de ello, cuando Walt Disney escogió, cascadas hondureñas, para una de las escenas de su película “el Libro de la selva”.
¿Y Qué decir del talento humano?, aunque estamos seguros, que la lista es enorme, solo mencionaremos algunos ejemplos. Comencemos con Salvador Moncada, científico hondureño y medico miembro de “The Royal Society”, (Inglaterra). Asimismo, tenemos ingenieros hondureños trabajando en la Administración Nacional de Aeronáutica y del Espacio (NASA por sus siglas en ingles), Agencia que donará 20 millones de dólares, para implementar en Honduras la primera escuela de genios a nivel de Centro América, ya que se han identificado en el País, a 136 menores súper dotados.
No dejaremos de resaltar la excelencia de las hondureñas, Irene Martorell quien se convirtió en la mejor alumna de la Guardia Costera de los Estados Unidos, honor que pocas veces recae en un extranjero, ella y sus demás hermanos han sido becados por academias militares estadunidenses por su alto desempeño. También tenemos a la hondureña Gabriela Thompson, quien trabaja en la Agencia de Servicio Agrícola (Farm Servicie Agency) ejecutando y desarrollando políticas de ganadería, agricultura y alimentación del gobierno federal estadunidense.
La lista es enorme, y no terminaría de mencionar a cada hondureño exitoso que fuera de sus fronteras, están dando lo mejor, y desde diferentes escenarios. Ya sea tras bastidores o al frente, lo cierto es que, estas historias de éxito no comenzaron de la noche a la mañana. Llevo años esfuerzo y dedicación. Estoy segura que historias como estas, no solo pasan con hondureños, cuando se nos da, la oportunidad, cada inmigrante de cualquier país del mundo, haría su propia lista, y resaltaría lo maravilloso de su gente y su tierra. Aunque lo expuesto anteriormente nos parezca una promoción de turismo, la realidad de nuestro país es otra, aquella que quisiéramos esconder, pero que no podemos, aquella que nos llena de tristeza y vergüenza por el simple hecho que “Teniendo un País cinco estrellas, sus ciudadanos, no las pueden disfrutar” ya que algunos tienen que salir huyendo de la criminalidad, violencia, narcotráfico, impunidad, extorción, corrupción y pobreza”.
Exponer la otra cara de Honduras, molesta a los gobiernos, porque descubre su incapacidad para gobernar, y hunde a un país tan bello, a que alcance los primeros lugares en criminalidad y pobreza.
Describir la otra cara de Honduras incomoda a las administraciones pasadas y a las de turno, pues llegan a servirse, y no a servir a su pueblo.
La corrupción ha permitido que el narcotráfico y el crimen organizado crezca de manera descomunal en nuestro país, robándole la oportunidad de una vida digna a la juventud. Por esta y por muchas razones más, vemos a padres arriesgando no solo sus vidas, si no, la de sus hijos, al huir del país para recorrer “caminos de muerte “en su trayecto hacia los estados Unidos de América. Hemos conocido casos de compatriotas que huyeron con antelación a sus hijos, para poder reunir el dinero necesario y pagar la salida de los suyos, lo que, para algunos padres, resulto en una pesadilla, pues sus hijos fueron asesinados antes de que pudieran sacarlos del país. Así de cruel es la realidad de muchos hondureños, al grado de expresar “si muero en el camino, por lo menos lo intente”, prefiero esto, a sentir la culpabilidad de verlos morir de hambre o asesinados por las maras y el crimen organizado en su ante mis ojos sin que vieran que su padre luchó por ellos hasta el final”.
Cada vez, son menos los casos de hondureños que viajan por motivos económicos, muchos expresan que huyen para mantenerse vivos, porque podrían soportar comer, aunque sea” tortilla con sal” pero en paz, que un banquete con miedo”.
Estados Unidos
La pregunta del millón
¿Qué culpa tienen los Estados Unidos, y porque tiene que recibir a todos los que quieran emigrar?
Según un estudio de Orozco, por cada aumento del 1 por ciento en las tasas de homicidios en la región del Triángulo Norte hay un aumento del 100 por ciento en la migración. Sin ser expertos en el tema, pero por el hecho de ser hondureña, podemos expresar que ningún muro podrá detener la migración, si antes, no se abordan los problemas de corrupción en nuestros países. No podemos negar que Estados Unidos ha sido y es un país bondadoso, quien niegue esto, seria simplemente un mal agradecido “como dicen en mi pueblo”. Las grandes ayudas económicas que Estados unidos y la cooperación internacional envían a nuestro país, son tan inmensas, y
grandiosas que estoy segura, de haber sido administradas por gobiernos honestos, hubiesen sacado al país de la pobreza, hace muchos años y nuestros niños y niñas tendrían el derecho humano a la alimentación, educación y salud digna, sus padres tendrían empleos con el que podrían alimentar sus familias, (cosas que en nuestro país es un lujo de pocos). El problema es que, estas ayudas, se quedan en las manos equivocadas, y solo alimentan al gran “moustro de la corrupción”. Si bien es cierto, casi toda la droga que pasa por Honduras tiene como destino los Estados Unidos, y esta es una de las razones por la cual Estados unidos se siente comprometido a fortalecer políticas y desembolsos que contrarresten el narcotráfico y el crimen organizado. Pero estos, olvidaron el detalle más importante, el de monitorear fehacientemente el uso de dichos recursos. Los hondureños deseamos políticas firmes, y fuertes contra los gobiernos corruptos.
Las estrategias de la mayoría de políticos para agenciarse los bienes del estado no tienen limite, tanto así, que el más pobre de los políticos, junto a sus familiares terminan siendo empresarios millonarios, tan astutos para crear empresas y fundaciones en los que se les adjudican los contratos que venden al gobierno.
Cierta vez el profesor, Carlos Gaviria, dijo “muchos políticos jamás combatirán la pobreza, porque necesitan de ella para ganar”. Cuánta razón en estas palabras.
Como hondureña, les animo a que ahora, que estamos fuera de nuestro país, demos lo mejor, hagamos las cosas con excelencia sin importar la clase de trabajo que realicemos, no perdamos la bondad, no olvidemos nuestras raíces, pero respetando el país en el que actualmente vivimos, sobre todo, no olvidemos agradecer a Dios. “El sueño americano, no debería ser cuestión de dinero, debería ser el que podamos disfrutar, en esta nación, lo que el dinero no puede comprar, como la vida, la familia, la salud, la seguridad y la paz. Si las tienes, lo has logrado, disfrútalo cada día con los tuyos, ya que, para millones de hondureños el simple hecho de estar aquí, caminar por las calles sin temor, tener un trabajo y alimentación diaria es simplemente un sueño.”
Recuerda que; “Las grandes oportunidades a menudo se esconden en las tareas pequeñas. Y Las cosas pequeñas de la vida, determinan las grandes. (Rick Warren).