Why is France so good at producing world-class soccer players?

France is among the four semifinalists that will try to book a ticket to Moscow for the match that will decide a new world champion. However, despite being one of the top contenders for soccer’s ultimate prize, France is also the leading producer of world-class players not only for the French national team, but also for several other countries’ teams, such as Morocco and Portugal.

FIFA’s rules allow for players with links to countries other than the ones they were born in, to decide if they want to play for their parents’ or even grandparents’ countries of origin. Such is the case of top Moroccan player Mehdi Benatia, defender for Italian club Juventus F.C., who was born in France but is of African descent and chose to play for Morocco in international soccer.

Such is also the case of Portugal player Raphael, who was born near Paris but decided to play alongside Cristiano Ronaldo in the World Cup.

Out of the 82 players in this year’s World Cup playing for countries different from the ones they were born in, 29 are originally from France. This, added to the 21 French players playing in the national French team, makes this Western European country the one with the most players in Russia this summer.

So what’s special about France in terms of soccer? Basically, it comes down to a convergence of two things: soccer schools and immigration.

After World War II, France recruited a lot of workforce from neighboring countries in order to rebuild itself. The country recruited workers from neighboring nations such as Germany and Portugal. This led to a boost in the economy, which prompted a second recruitment of labor force, this time from French colonies in Africa.

At the same time, France was going through a soccer crisis, since it had failed to qualify to three World Cups and three Euros in the last 15 years. So the French federation decided to set up a widespread network of academies all throughout the country, with its main campus established in the outskirts of Paris.

This suburban areas were precisely were many of the newly arrived immigrants came to live, and their offspring, immigrants themselves or first-generation French, got to attend this soccer schools and grow up to be the generation that would give France its first World Cup, team remarkable for its ethnic diversity, with many players from African descent, among them, none other than the magnificent Zinedine Zidane.

France still attracts a large number of immigrants who continue to settle in the more affordable suburban areas of big metropolitan cities such as Paris, Lyon and Marseille. And the soccer academy network system put in place during the 70s continues to produce some of the finest players –such as this year’s revelation, Kylian Mbappé–, who go on to play not just for the French national team, but for many other African and European countries.

(Article based on information published by Vox)