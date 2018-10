Why St. Louis could be selected as next MLS destination

On Tuesday, it was announced that a group led by the Taylor family, a multi-generational cohort of the founding family of global car rental behemoth Enterprise Holdings, would be the principle owners of a soccer club in St. Louis.

There are reasons of weight why the St. Louis community is one of the best options for the MLS to be awarded one of their spots for expansion, as Forbes outlines.

One of the biggest reasons are good financing with strong local ties, as the Taylor family’s contributions within the St. Louis community have been tremendous. The Taylors combine business acumen, goodwill, and philanthropy, qualities that the MLS rewards in their club owners.

A St. Louis-based franchise would also have a majority-led ownership, which would be the first one in Major League Soccer history, and likely a quality that the MLS would embrace.

On top of that, the MLS bid would minimize public financing for a new stadium. As Forbes put it in a piece on March 30th, 2017, which lauded the prior soccer stadium plan, it would be “a fiscally responsible partnership with unprecedented city and community benefits.”

Plus, the new ownership is saying that “this proposal is heavily privately financed, and ownership has no intent to request citywide tax revenues or Tax Increment Financing (TIF).”

Citing the same source, as it relates to state funding, they say: “The state currently owns the land chosen as the preferred stadium site. We are asking the state to deliver to the city a clean, buildable site for the stadium,. This is a standard request and would be made by anyone who wished to develop the property for any purpose. Additionally, the financing package relies on certain tax credits from the state, which we are currently discussing.”

Finally, the new Missouri Governor appears to be more receptive to collaborating with the project, providing yet more confidence in the financial viability of the stadium project.