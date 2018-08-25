Why you need life insurance?

Learn more about life insurance so that if you die, your family does not have to do a go fund me account or ask for monetary help to pay for your funeral expenses.

The most common reaction when mentioning life insurance is generally rejection. Nobody feels it is time to think about their own death and it is easy to find an excuse to not even consider such a situation. This is what I normally hear when I ask someone if they have life insurance: “I don’t have plans to die any time soon”, “my family will take care of the kids” or one that is a little cruel but also very common, “if I die, my wife will become rich.”

You cannot plan when, how and where you will die, but you can plan the economic security of your family if you are no longer around and that is exactly the purpose of life insurance.

In summary, life insurance is a benefit that you obtain for your family and loved ones that will permit them to obtain some or all of the following objectives if you happen to die:

• Replace the income that you provide the household.

• Provide funds to pay for funeral expenses, medical expenses, outstanding debts, etc.

• Pay for future family needs such as a child’s education, paying off a home mortgage, or saving for your spouse’s retirement.

Think about what your family would have to face if you happen to die and how life insurance would help at such a difficult time.

It is simple, life insurance will not replace you, but it will replace your income if you happen to die.

Responsible and loving parents look beyond the present day and think about what will happen to their family if they happen to die, the only solution for this is obtaining life insurance.

