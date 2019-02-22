Wild cats and boas: obstacles for Mexican president’s refinery

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s intention to build an oil refinery in record time has run into trouble as the land where the site will be built was until recently alive with wild cats and boa constrictors.

Before December, when Lopez Obrador took office, work had begun to cut down protected woodland on state oil company Pemex’ land on the coast of Tabasco to make room for the new refinery next to the Dos Bocas port. However, industry environmental regulator ASEA ruled that the contractor that deforested the land did not have the correct permits to do so. Now the construction must wait for a full environment impact assessment to be done and approved.

Reuters reports that such period of waiting could delay the project for months or even years, just as the government is trying to boost oil output by giving the state a bigger role in the industry.

The president of the Mexican Center of Environmental Law, Gustavo Alanis, said that Pemex will encounter legal trouble if it continues to act in haste over the planned refinery.

“If they move quickly without paying heed to the laws they need to follow, they’ll become their own worst enemy,” Alanis said.

The government has said it plans to build the refinery in three years and spend $8 billion doing so.