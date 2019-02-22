Wild cats and boas: obstacles for Mexican president’s refinery

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s intention to build an oil refinery in record time has run into trouble as the land where the site will be built was until recently alive with wild cats and boa constrictors.
Before December, when Lopez Obrador took office, work had begun to cut down protected woodland on state oil company Pemex’ land on the coast of Tabasco to make room for the new refinery next to the Dos Bocas port. However, industry environmental regulator ASEA ruled that the contractor that deforested the land did not have the correct permits to do so. Now the construction must wait for a full environment impact assessment to be done and approved.
Reuters reports that such period of waiting could delay the project for months or even years, just as the government is trying to boost oil output by giving the state a bigger role in the industry.
The president of the Mexican Center of Environmental Law, Gustavo Alanis, said that Pemex will encounter legal trouble if it continues to act in haste over the planned refinery.
“If they move quickly without paying heed to the laws they need to follow, they’ll become their own worst enemy,” Alanis said.
The government has said it plans to build the refinery in three years and spend $8 billion doing so.
Gatos y boas salvajes: obstáculos para la refinería de presidente mexicano
La intención del presidente mexicano Andrés Manuel López Obrador de construir una refinería de petróleo en un tiempo récord ha tenido problemas, ya que la tierra donde se construirá el sitio estuvo hasta hace poco viva con gatos salvajes y boa constrictores.
Antes de diciembre, cuando López Obrador asumió el cargo, el trabajo había comenzado a talar bosques protegidos en los terrenos de la compañía petrolera estatal Pemex en la costa de Tabasco para dejar espacio para la nueva refinería junto al puerto de Dos Bocas. Sin embargo, el regulador ambiental de la industria, ASEA, dictaminó que el contratista que deforestó la tierra no tenía los permisos correctos para hacerlo. Ahora la construcción debe esperar a que se realice y se apruebe una evaluación de impacto ambiental completa.
Reuters informa que ese período de espera podría demorar el proyecto durante meses o incluso años, al igual que el gobierno está tratando de aumentar la producción de petróleo al otorgarle al estado un papel más importante en la industria.
El presidente del Centro Mexicano de Derecho Ambiental, Gustavo Alanis, dijo que Pemex tendrá problemas legales si continúa actuando apresuradamente por la refinería prevista.
“Si se mueven rápidamente sin prestar atención a las leyes que deben cumplir, se convertirán en su peor enemigo”, dijo Alanis.
El gobierno ha dicho que planea construir la refinería en tres años y gastar $ 8 mil millones para hacerlo.