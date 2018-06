Wildwood man charged with statutory rape and sodomy, police looking for more victims

A Wildwood man was charged on Monday with sex crimes after police said he abused two young girls who lived in his neighborhood between 2006 and 2008.

51-year-old Jason Lawson was charged with three counts of statutory sodomy in the first degree and one count of statutory rape in the first degree, according to police. The two victims mentioned in court documents were under the age of 12 when Lawson committed the crimes.

Lawson put a girl’s hands on his penis and performed sexual acts with another young girl between June 2006 and May, 2008, according to court documents. However, his most recent known sex crime happened as recently as June 2016.

Lawson resided at the 300 block of Golden Cherry Drive, and he was reported to have known the girls before committing the crimes.

Police are now searching for any other victims of Lawson’s. Officer Benjamin Granda, a spokesman for the St. Louis County Police Department issued a statement. “It is certainly a concern of detectives that additional victims are out there. Based on this wide timeframe of these incidents occurring, it definitely gives us pause. So please, if any other victims are out there, please know this suspect is in police custody, and please give our detectives a call as soon as possible.”

Lawson is being held on a $250,000 cash-only bond. The St. Louis County Police Department is asking anyone who believes to have been victimized by Lawson to call detectives at 314-615-5400.