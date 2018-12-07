William Barr nominated by president Trump to occupy Attorney General position

President Donald Trump has nominated William Barr to be the new attorney general, a position he held in the 1990s.
Barr, a well-known conservative lawyer, held the position under President George H W Bush from 1991 to 1993.
The 68-year-old would replace Jeff Sessions, who was fired by Donald Trump last month, and would take charge of the investigation into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 US election.
The president called Barr a “highly respected lawyer” by both Republicans and Democrats and “a terrific man”, while speaking to reporters on the White House South Lawn.
Barr currently works as counsel at the Kirkland & Ellis law firm in Washington, DC.
The BBC reports that if Barr is confirmed by the Senate, he will replace the current acting attorney general, Matt Whitaker.
One of the key points for Democrats on whether to try to obstruct Barr’s appointment will be his standing on the Robert Mueller investigation, which has seen crucial developments this week. The acting attorney general, Whitaker, had been a controversial pick from the start due to his opposition to said investigation.
Democrats have said they will press Barr on his views regarding protecting Mueller and his work, during his confirmation hearings.
William Barr nominado por presidente Trump para ocupar cargo de Fiscal General
El presidente Donald Trump nominó a William Barr para ser el nuevo fiscal general, una posición que ocupó en los años noventa.
Barr, un conocido abogado conservador, ocupó el cargo bajo la presidencia de George H W Bush desde 1991 hasta 1993.
El abogado de 68 años reemplazaría a Jeff Sessions, quien fue despedido por Donald Trump el mes pasado, y se haría cargo de la investigación sobre la presunta intromisión rusa en las elecciones de 2016 en Estados Unidos.
El presidente llamó a Barr un “abogado muy respetado” tanto por republicanos como por demócratas y “un hombre excelente”, mientras hablaba con periodistas en la Casa Blanca.
Barr actualmente trabaja como abogado en el bufete de abogados Kirkland & Ellis en Washington, DC.
La BBC informa que si Barr es confirmado por el Senado, reemplazará al actual fiscal general en funciones, Matt Whitaker.
Uno de los puntos clave para los demócratas sobre si tratar de obstruir el nombramiento de Barr será su posición en la investigación de Robert Mueller, que ha visto desarrollos cruciales esta semana. El fiscal general interino, Whitaker, había sido una elección polémica desde el principio debido a su oposición a dicha investigación.
Los demócratas han dicho que presionarán a Barr sobre sus opiniones con respecto a la protección de Mueller y su trabajo, durante sus audiencias de confirmación.