William Barr nominated by president Trump to occupy Attorney General position

President Donald Trump has nominated William Barr to be the new attorney general, a position he held in the 1990s.

Barr, a well-known conservative lawyer, held the position under President George H W Bush from 1991 to 1993.

The 68-year-old would replace Jeff Sessions, who was fired by Donald Trump last month, and would take charge of the investigation into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 US election.

The president called Barr a “highly respected lawyer” by both Republicans and Democrats and “a terrific man”, while speaking to reporters on the White House South Lawn.

Barr currently works as counsel at the Kirkland & Ellis law firm in Washington, DC.

The BBC reports that if Barr is confirmed by the Senate, he will replace the current acting attorney general, Matt Whitaker.

One of the key points for Democrats on whether to try to obstruct Barr’s appointment will be his standing on the Robert Mueller investigation, which has seen crucial developments this week. The acting attorney general, Whitaker, had been a controversial pick from the start due to his opposition to said investigation.

Democrats have said they will press Barr on his views regarding protecting Mueller and his work, during his confirmation hearings.