Willie Nelson will headline Outlaw Music Festival in St. Louis

The Outlaw Music Festival Tour will return in June of 2019 with an eclectic lineup of performers from genres ranging from country, rock and Americana. Willie Nelson will headline the tour, and he will be joined by acts such as Phil Lesh & Friends, the Avett Brothers and Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats.
The tour will stop in St. Louis on June 29. Other stops include Toronto, Ontario; Columbus, Ohio; and Dallas, Texas. Additional performances by Alison Krauss, the Revivalists, Counting Crows, Old Crow Medicine Show, Dawes, Lukas Nelson ¢ Promise of the Real will spice things up.
As KMOV reports, each festival tour date will feature a unique range of festival attractions including local cuisine, craft beers, and crafts by local artisans.
As Rolling Stone writes, the inaugural Outlaw Music Festival began as a single show in 2016 with Nelson, Sheryl Crow and Lee Ann Womack performing. Participating artists have included the likes of Sturgill Simpson, Margo Price and Bob Dylan.
Tickets will go on sale March 8 at noon.
Willie Nelson encabezará Outlaw Music Festival en St. Louis
El Outlaw Music Festival Tour regresará en junio de 2019 con un lineup ecléctico de artistas de géneros que van desde country, rock y americana. Willie Nelson encabezará la gira, y se le unirán actos como Phil Lesh & Friends, Avett Brothers y Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats.
La gira hará su parada en St. Louis el 29 de junio. Otras paradas incluyen Toronto, Ontario; Columbus, Ohio; y Dallas, Texas. Actuaciones adicionales de Alison Krauss, Revivalists, Counting Crows, Old Crow Medicine Show, Dawes, Lukas Nelson, Promise of the Real le darán sabor a las cosas.
Como informa KMOV, cada fecha del tour del festival contará con una gama única de atracciones del festival que incluyen cocina local, cervezas artesanales y artesanía de artesanos locales.
Como escribe Rolling Stone, el Festival de Música Outlaw inaugural comenzó como un solo show en 2016 con la actuación de Nelson, Sheryl Crow y Lee Ann Womack. Los artistas participantes han incluido los gustos de Sturgill Simpson, Margo Price y Bob Dylan.
Las entradas saldrán a la venta el 8 de marzo a mediodía.