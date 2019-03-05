Willie Nelson will headline Outlaw Music Festival in St. Louis

The Outlaw Music Festival Tour will return in June of 2019 with an eclectic lineup of performers from genres ranging from country, rock and Americana. Willie Nelson will headline the tour, and he will be joined by acts such as Phil Lesh & Friends, the Avett Brothers and Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats.

The tour will stop in St. Louis on June 29. Other stops include Toronto, Ontario; Columbus, Ohio; and Dallas, Texas. Additional performances by Alison Krauss, the Revivalists, Counting Crows, Old Crow Medicine Show, Dawes, Lukas Nelson ¢ Promise of the Real will spice things up.

As KMOV reports, each festival tour date will feature a unique range of festival attractions including local cuisine, craft beers, and crafts by local artisans.

As Rolling Stone writes, the inaugural Outlaw Music Festival began as a single show in 2016 with Nelson, Sheryl Crow and Lee Ann Womack performing. Participating artists have included the likes of Sturgill Simpson, Margo Price and Bob Dylan.

Tickets will go on sale March 8 at noon.