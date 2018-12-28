Wind gust warning for St. Louis area

Brief gusts of wind of 45 to 50 miles per hour are expected Thursday around the St. Louis area as rain moves east and out of the county, according to the National Weather Service.

Officials said that the winds could cause some damage to trees and power lines before settling down in the afternoon.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the rain, which will be heavy at times, is also expected to slow down in the afternoon, leading to a warm high temperature of 58 degrees, high for the winter season.

Temperatures, however, are expected to drop again on Friday, with an expected high of 39 degrees. The local newspaper reports that the weekend should be dry but cool, with a high of 36 degrees on Saturday and 43 degrees on Sunday.

The forecast looks wet again for New Year’s Eve, as Monday brings an 80 percent chance of showers. Snow will have to wait until the new year, as there is none in the forecast through January 10.