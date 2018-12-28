Wind gust warning for St. Louis area

Brief gusts of wind of 45 to 50 miles per hour are expected Thursday around the St. Louis area as rain moves east and out of the county, according to the National Weather Service.
Officials said that the winds could cause some damage to trees and power lines before settling down in the afternoon.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the rain, which will be heavy at times, is also expected to slow down in the afternoon, leading to a warm high temperature of 58 degrees, high for the winter season.
Temperatures, however, are expected to drop again on Friday, with an expected high of 39 degrees. The local newspaper reports that the weekend should be dry but cool, with a high of 36 degrees on Saturday and 43 degrees on Sunday.
The forecast looks wet again for New Year’s Eve, as Monday brings an 80 percent chance of showers. Snow will have to wait until the new year, as there is none in the forecast through January 10.
Advertencia de ráfagas de viento para el área de St. Louis
Según el Servicio Nacional de Meteorología, se esperan breves ráfagas de viento de 45 a 50 millas por hora alrededor del área de St. Louis a medida que la lluvia se mueve hacia el este y fuera del condado.
Las autoridades dijeron que los vientos podrían causar algún daño a los árboles y las líneas eléctricas antes de establecerse en la tarde.
El Post-Dispatch de St. Louis informa que también se espera que la lluvia, que en ocasiones será intensa, disminuya la velocidad de la tarde, lo que lleva a una temperatura alta y cálida de 58 grados, alta para la temporada de invierno.
Sin embargo, se espera que las temperaturas bajen nuevamente el viernes, con un máximo esperado de 39 grados. El periódico local informa que el fin de semana debe ser seco pero fresco, con un máximo de 36 grados el sábado y 43 grados el domingo.
El pronóstico parece húmedo nuevamente para la víspera de Año Nuevo, ya que el lunes trae una probabilidad del 80 por ciento de lluvias. La nieve tendrá que esperar hasta el nuevo año, ya que no hay nada en el pronóstico hasta el 10 de enero.