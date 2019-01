Winter storm could bring 5 to 7 inches of snow from Friday through Sunday

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for the St. Louis area Friday afternoon until early Sunday morning. Their current forecast predicts 5 to 7 inches of snow. The highest amounts will be centered from east central Missouri into southwest Illinois.

Fox 2 reports that parts of central and southeast Missouri could see some accumulating sales on Friday afternoon and evening. Traffic could be affected during the Friday evening rush hour commute.

According to meteorologists, snow will be very intense Friday evening into Friday night. That is when a good portion of the forecast accumulations will occur. However, additional snow is expected to continue through the day Saturday and possibly last all the way into Sunday, before winding down.

Temperatures will be in the 20s to low 30s for the entire weekend, but winds will not be that strong. Blowing and drifting do not appear to be a major concern at this time.