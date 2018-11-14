Winter storm forecast for St. Louis on Thursday

St. Louis could see one of its biggest-ever November snowstorms on Thursday. Wintry weather will bring yet another early season snowfall for the metro area, as several inches of snow are forecast for St. Louis county and surrounding areas.
5 On Your Side reports that a Winter Storm Warning, for 6 inches or more of snow, covers the metro-east, St. Louis and other parts of Southern Illinois; while a Winter Weather Advisory covers the rest of metro St. Louis and other parts of Missouri and Illinois.
In the Winter Weather Advisory area, anywhere from 1 inch to 6 inches of snow could fall.
Snow is expected to start falling on Wednesday night, after 6 pm. The heaviest snowfall will start from about 10 pm and through the morning rush hour on Thursday. Snow will begin to weaken during the morning hours on Thursday before finally moving out of Missouri around midday.
In Southern Illinois, snow will linger through the afternoon on Thursday before clearing away by evening. Temperatures will drop to the 20s and lower 30s tonight and tomorrow as a result of the snow.
Slippery and dangerous road conditions are expected by midnight tonight and all throughout Thursday in the St. Louis area, so take precautions.
Tormenta de invierno pronosticada para St. Louis el jueves
St. Louis podrá ver una de sus tormentas de nieve más grandes de noviembre el jueves. El clima invernal traerá otra nevada temprana para el área metropolitana, ya que se pronostican varios centímetros de nieve para el condado de St. Louis y las áreas circundantes.
5 On Your Side informa que una Advertencia de tormenta invernal, de 6 pulgadas o más de nieve, cubre el metro-este, St. Louis y otras partes del sur de Illinois; mientras que un Aviso de clima invernal cubre el resto del área metropolitana de St. Louis y otras partes de Missouri e Illinois.
En el área de Aviso de clima invernal, se esperan de 1 a 6 pulgadas de nieve.
Se espera que la nieve empiece a caer el miércoles por la noche, después de las 6 pm. Las nevadas más intensas comenzarán alrededor de las 10 pm y continuarán hasta la hora pico de la mañana del jueves. La nieve comenzará a debilitarse durante las horas de la mañana del jueves, antes de salir finalmente de Missouri alrededor del mediodía.
En el sur de Illinois, la nieve se prolongará por la tarde del jueves antes de retirarse por la noche. Las temperaturas bajarán hasta los 20 y 30 grados esta noche y mañana como resultado de la nieve.
Condiciones de camino resbaladizas y peligrosas se esperan para la medianoche de esta noche y durante todo el jueves en el área de St. Louis, así que tome precauciones.