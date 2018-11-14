Winter storm forecast for St. Louis on Thursday

St. Louis could see one of its biggest-ever November snowstorms on Thursday. Wintry weather will bring yet another early season snowfall for the metro area, as several inches of snow are forecast for St. Louis county and surrounding areas.

5 On Your Side reports that a Winter Storm Warning, for 6 inches or more of snow, covers the metro-east, St. Louis and other parts of Southern Illinois; while a Winter Weather Advisory covers the rest of metro St. Louis and other parts of Missouri and Illinois.

In the Winter Weather Advisory area, anywhere from 1 inch to 6 inches of snow could fall.

Snow is expected to start falling on Wednesday night, after 6 pm. The heaviest snowfall will start from about 10 pm and through the morning rush hour on Thursday. Snow will begin to weaken during the morning hours on Thursday before finally moving out of Missouri around midday.

In Southern Illinois, snow will linger through the afternoon on Thursday before clearing away by evening. Temperatures will drop to the 20s and lower 30s tonight and tomorrow as a result of the snow.

Slippery and dangerous road conditions are expected by midnight tonight and all throughout Thursday in the St. Louis area, so take precautions.