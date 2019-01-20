Winter storm shifts southeast, meaning less snow for St. Louis

The winter storm that arrived in St. Louis Friday has shifted in direction to the southeast, most likely because of the pressure being put on it from the north.
Fox 2 reports that this means rain should taper off for a while Saturday morning as the cold arrives in St. Louis. There may be some brief light snow and flurries as the cold settles in. Meanwhile, the main system will begin to lift northeast around midday and into Saturday’s afternoon. With the arrival of cold air, most, if not all of the precipitation is expected to fall as snow.
The local news media outlet reports that the heaviest snow axis has shifted from near I-44 to southeast of I-44 and is now focused more on the Farmington, Park Hills, Perryville region. What remains the same, though, are the very cold temperatures and strong winds blowing in from the north. Much colder air will be arriving this afternoon across the entire region.
Tormenta de invierno cambia de dirección al sureste, lo que significa menos nieve para St. Louis
La tormenta de invierno que llegó a St. Louis el viernes cambió de rumbo hacia el sureste, probablemente debido a la presión ejercida desde el norte.
Fox 2 informa que esto significa que la lluvia debería disminuir durante un tiempo el sábado por la mañana a medida que el frío llega a St. Louis. Puede haber un poco de nieve ligera breve y ráfagas a medida que el frío se asienta. Mientras tanto, el sistema principal comenzará a elevarse hacia el noreste alrededor del mediodía y hasta la tarde del sábado. Con la llegada del aire frío, la mayoría, si no toda la precipitación, se espera que caiga como nieve.
Los medios locales de noticias informan que el eje de nieve más pesado se ha desplazado desde cerca de la I-44 al sureste de la I-44 y ahora se centra más en Farmington, Park Hills, en la región de Perryville. Sin embargo, lo que sigue siendo lo mismo son las temperaturas muy frías y los fuertes vientos que soplan desde el norte. El aire mucho más frío llegará esta tarde a toda la región.