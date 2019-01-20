Winter storm shifts southeast, meaning less snow for St. Louis

The winter storm that arrived in St. Louis Friday has shifted in direction to the southeast, most likely because of the pressure being put on it from the north.

Fox 2 reports that this means rain should taper off for a while Saturday morning as the cold arrives in St. Louis. There may be some brief light snow and flurries as the cold settles in. Meanwhile, the main system will begin to lift northeast around midday and into Saturday’s afternoon. With the arrival of cold air, most, if not all of the precipitation is expected to fall as snow.

The local news media outlet reports that the heaviest snow axis has shifted from near I-44 to southeast of I-44 and is now focused more on the Farmington, Park Hills, Perryville region. What remains the same, though, are the very cold temperatures and strong winds blowing in from the north. Much colder air will be arriving this afternoon across the entire region.