Wintry mix expected this weekend in St. Louis

A wintry mix of snow, sleet and rain is expected in the St. Louis area this weekend.

The National Weather service predicted a couple of rounds of winter weather from late Saturday night into Monday morning.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the first round is expected to move in late Saturday night into Sunday morning. That round could include snow, with a wintry mix traveling along and south of Interstate 70.

The second round, which could arrive sometime Sunday night will include precipitation but there is uncertainty about which type and where it will land.

High temperatures on Saturday and Sunday should be in the mid 30 degrees. On Monday, the temperature will rise until the low 40 degrees.