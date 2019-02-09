Wintry mix expected this weekend in St. Louis

A wintry mix of snow, sleet and rain is expected in the St. Louis area this weekend.
The National Weather service predicted a couple of rounds of winter weather from late Saturday night into Monday morning.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the first round is expected to move in late Saturday night into Sunday morning. That round could include snow, with a wintry mix traveling along and south of Interstate 70.
The second round, which could arrive sometime Sunday night will include precipitation but there is uncertainty about which type and where it will land.
High temperatures on Saturday and Sunday should be in the mid 30 degrees. On Monday, the temperature will rise until the low 40 degrees.
Mezcla invernal esperada este fin de semana en St. Louis
Este fin de semana se espera una mezcla invernal de nieve, aguanieve y lluvia en el área de St. Louis.
El Servicio Nacional de Meteorología predijo un par de rondas de clima invernal desde la noche del sábado hasta el lunes por la mañana.
El Post-Dispatch de St. Louis informa que se espera que la primera ronda se mueva en la noche del sábado hasta el domingo por la mañana. Esa ronda podría incluir nieve, con una mezcla invernal viajando a lo largo y al sur de la Interestatal 70.
La segunda ronda, que podría llegar en algún momento del domingo por la noche, incluirá precipitaciones, pero existe incertidumbre sobre qué tipo y dónde aterrizará.
Las altas temperaturas el sábado y el domingo deben estar a mediados de los 30 grados. El lunes, la temperatura subirá hasta los 40 grados bajos.