Woman accused of beating her three children with hammer

A St. Louis woman is being accused of using a hammer to beat her three children, who showed investigators what their mother had done.
28-year-old Jazmin Curry was charged on Thursday with three counts of child abuse.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that investigators got a call on July 1 reporting concerns that Curry, of the 1200 block of 7th Street, had abused her children, aged 8, 7, and 5.
According to court documents, all three children had visible bruises and scratches, and they told authorities that their mother had used a hammer against them.
A physical at Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital said that the 8-year-old girl suffered a broken arm likely to have occurred due to a “forceful hit or grab.”
Curry’s bail was established at $50,000.
Mujer acusada de golpear a sus tres hijos con martillo
Una mujer de St. Louis está siendo acusada de usar un martillo para golpear a sus tres hijos, quienes mostraron a los investigadores lo que su madre había hecho.
Jazmin Curry, de 28 años, fue acusado el jueves de tres cargos de abuso infantil.
El St. Louis Post-Dispatch informa que los investigadores recibieron una llamada el 1 de julio informando preocupaciones de que Curry, de la cuadra 1200 de la calle 7, había abusado de sus hijos, de 8, 7 y 5 años.
Según los documentos judiciales, los tres niños tenían contusiones y rasguños visibles, y dijeron a las autoridades que su madre había usado un martillo contra ellos.
Un examen físico en el Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital dijo que la niña de 8 años sufrió una fractura en el brazo que probablemente se haya producido debido a un “golpe fuerte o agarre”.
La fianza de Curry se estableció en $ 50,000.