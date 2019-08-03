Woman accused of beating her three children with hammer

A St. Louis woman is being accused of using a hammer to beat her three children, who showed investigators what their mother had done.

28-year-old Jazmin Curry was charged on Thursday with three counts of child abuse.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that investigators got a call on July 1 reporting concerns that Curry, of the 1200 block of 7th Street, had abused her children, aged 8, 7, and 5.

According to court documents, all three children had visible bruises and scratches, and they told authorities that their mother had used a hammer against them.

A physical at Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital said that the 8-year-old girl suffered a broken arm likely to have occurred due to a “forceful hit or grab.”

Curry’s bail was established at $50,000.