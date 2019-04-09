Woman admits threatening to blow up Planned Parenthood facilities

A St. Louis woman pleaded guilty Tuesday to threatening to blow up a Planned Parenthood facility.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the threat came three years after the same woman broke the windows at a St. Louis Planned Parenthood health clinic.
47-year-old Maria E. Terry pleaded guilty to violating the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act and transmitting a threatening communication over the internet.
The local news source reports that Terry directed a public message onTwitter to the Planned Parenthood Action Fund saying she would blow up the organization’s facilities and injure Planned Parenthood staff. The threat was made in November 2018.
As part of her plea agreement, she admitted she intended to make a threat and hoped to intimidate people seeking access to or providing healthcare services including abortions through Planned Parenthood.
Terry now faces a maximum sentence of one year in prison and a fine of up to $100,000 for violating the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act. Terry could face up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 for transmitting the threat online.
The FBI’s St. Louis Field Office conducted the federal investigation.
Mujer admite haber amenazado con hacer explotar instalaciones de Planned Parenthood
Una mujer de St. Louis se declaró culpable el martes de amenazar con hacer explotar una instalación de Planned Parenthood.
El Post-Dispatch de St. Louis informa que la amenaza se produjo tres años después de que la misma mujer rompiera las ventanas en una clínica de salud de St. Louis Planned Parenthood.
Maria E. Terry, de 47 años, se declaró culpable de violar la Ley de Libertad de Acceso a las Entradas a las Clínicas y de transmitir una comunicación amenazadora a través de Internet.
La fuente de noticias local informa que Terry dirigió un mensaje público en Twitter al Fondo de Acción de Planned Parenthood diciendo que volaría las instalaciones de la organización y lesionaría al personal de Planned Parenthood. La amenaza se hizo en noviembre de 2018.
Como parte de su acuerdo de culpabilidad, ella admitió que tenía la intención de hacer una amenaza y esperaba intimidar a las personas que buscan acceder o proporcionar servicios de atención médica, incluidos los abortos a través de Planned Parenthood.
Terry ahora enfrenta una sentencia máxima de un año en prisión y una multa de hasta $ 100,000 por violar la Ley de Libertad de Acceso a Entradas a Clínicas. Terry podría enfrentar hasta cinco años de prisión y una multa de hasta $ 250,000 por transmitir la amenaza en línea.
La Oficina de Campo de St. Louis del FBI condujo la investigación federal.