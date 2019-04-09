Woman admits threatening to blow up Planned Parenthood facilities

A St. Louis woman pleaded guilty Tuesday to threatening to blow up a Planned Parenthood facility.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the threat came three years after the same woman broke the windows at a St. Louis Planned Parenthood health clinic.

47-year-old Maria E. Terry pleaded guilty to violating the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act and transmitting a threatening communication over the internet.

The local news source reports that Terry directed a public message onTwitter to the Planned Parenthood Action Fund saying she would blow up the organization’s facilities and injure Planned Parenthood staff. The threat was made in November 2018.

As part of her plea agreement, she admitted she intended to make a threat and hoped to intimidate people seeking access to or providing healthcare services including abortions through Planned Parenthood.

Terry now faces a maximum sentence of one year in prison and a fine of up to $100,000 for violating the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act. Terry could face up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 for transmitting the threat online.

The FBI’s St. Louis Field Office conducted the federal investigation.