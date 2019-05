Woman and boy found dead in St. Louis home after shooting

Authorities found the bodies of a woman and a boy inside a home in St. Louis.

The victims were found by police late Tuesday, following reports of a shooting at a home at 5911 Ferris Avenue shortly before midnight Tuesday.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that homicide detectives have launched an investigation, though few details were released Wednesday about the deaths.

Police did not release the names and ages of the victims, merely identifying them as a woman and a boy.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact CrimeStoppers online or at 1-866-371-8477. Tipsters can remain anonymous and might be eligible for a reward.

The local newspaper’s website notes that the bodies were found in the Mark Twain I-70 Industrial neighborhood of St. Louis. They report that total crime in the neighborhood is up in the period between October and March, compared to the same six-month period the previous year.