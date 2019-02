Woman carjacked at gunpoint while waiting for roadside help

A woman was carjacked at gunpoint Sunday night while waiting for roadside help after she got a flat tire.

Police said that the woman pulled over in the 1000 block of Lookaway Drive, in north St. Louis, after realizing a tire was going flat on her 2007 Nissan Altima.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the 19-year-old woman told police she was waiting for AAA to arrive when a man with a gun approached her just after 9 p.m. on Sunday. He announced the robbery and, after all the occupants got out of the car, the gunman drove away in the Altima. No one was injured during the crime.

Police have no detailed description of the robber.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.