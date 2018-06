Woman charged with abandoning body after writing about it on her diary

A St. Louis woman was charged Tuesday with abandonment of a corpse after police discovered her diary when searching her house and found an entry describing how she and two others loaded a dead woman into a car and left the car on the side of a street.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that officers found the diary on Monday, when they searched the home of Joni R. Janis in the 8000 block of Morganford Road. The officers were able to obtain a court order for the search after witnesses reported that they had last seen the dead woman at Janis’ home, according to court documents. The home is located on the souther edge of the city, near Weber Road.

The dead woman was identified as Kierstin Whitcher. According to an online obituary, she was 26 and lived in Waterloo. Her date of death is listed as February 27, 2017.

In Janis’ diary, she describes that police went to her home the morning after Mardi Gras, after discovering a man passed out in front of her house. They searched the premises, but the tenant of the downstairs apartment refused to let them in. The officers left but said that a “building inspector” would be sent over. This prompted the tenant to quickly move out but he left behind a woman who was “in a coma”, as Janis wrote it.

“He told me she was ok and would wake up,” Janis wrote. But by Monday morning someone realized the woman was dead. Janis wrote, “So I made the decision. Load her in the car, drop her off on the side of the highway with her lights on so she’s found fast, and we walk home.”

Janis was helped by two other people who remain unidentified. The charging documents say none of the three reported the woman’s death to authorities.

The bail for 37-year-old Janis was set at $40,000.