Woman charged with attempted abduction in connection with shots fired at Chesterfield mall

Authorities have said that a woman was charged on Wednesday with attempted kidnapping in the first degree after she and another person tried to grab a man at the Chesterfield Premium Outlet Mall on Tuesday.

Police reported that the victim told them he feared for his life and fired multiple rounds from a gun into the air in order to frustrate the kidnapping attempt.

Police were called to the mall on Tuesday at about 1 pm after the man fired the gun and the mall was closed down temporarily.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Kerri Weir, the 32-year-old woman is being held in lieu of $300,000 cash only bail. She was arrested at the St. Louis Lambert International Airport. The local newspaper reports that court documents say that Weir lives in Colorado and is a flight risk, and if released on bail, she will not be allowed to leave the state or contact the victim.

The probable cause statement, elaborated by Chesterfield police, says that Weir and a second suspect still at large approached the victim to collect a debt owed to Weir. Weir admitted police that a man helped her collect the debt by taking the victim back to his house and getting the money from him.