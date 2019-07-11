Woman charged with attempted abduction in connection with shots fired at Chesterfield mall

Authorities have said that a woman was charged on Wednesday with attempted kidnapping in the first degree after she and another person tried to grab a man at the Chesterfield Premium Outlet Mall on Tuesday.
Police reported that the victim told them he feared for his life and fired multiple rounds from a gun into the air in order to frustrate the kidnapping attempt.
Police were called to the mall on Tuesday at about 1 pm after the man fired the gun and the mall was closed down temporarily.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Kerri Weir, the 32-year-old woman is being held in lieu of $300,000 cash only bail. She was arrested at the St. Louis Lambert International Airport. The local newspaper reports that court documents say that Weir lives in Colorado and is a flight risk, and if released on bail, she will not be allowed to leave the state or contact the victim.
The probable cause statement, elaborated by Chesterfield police, says that Weir and a second suspect still at large approached the victim to collect a debt owed to Weir. Weir admitted police that a man helped her collect the debt by taking the victim back to his house and getting the money from him.
Mujer acusada de intento de secuestro en conexión con disparos en centro comercial Chesterfield
Las autoridades han dicho que una mujer fue acusada el miércoles de intento de secuestro en primer grado luego de que ella y otra persona intentaron capturar a un hombre en el centro comercial Chesterfield Premium Outlet Mall el martes.
La policía informó que la víctima les dijo que temía por su vida y disparó varias balas desde el aire para frustrar el intento de secuestro.
La policía fue llamada al centro comercial el martes aproximadamente a la 1 pm después de que el hombre disparó el arma y el centro comercial fue cerrado temporalmente.
El Post-Despacho de St. Louis informa que Kerri Weir, la mujer de 32 años, está retenida en lugar de una fianza de solo $ 300,000 en efectivo. Fue arrestada en el aeropuerto internacional de St. Louis Lambert. El periódico local informa que los documentos judiciales dicen que Weir vive en Colorado y es un riesgo de fuga, y si se la libera bajo fianza, no se le permitirá salir del estado ni ponerse en contacto con la víctima.
La declaración de causa probable, elaborada por la policía de Chesterfield, dice que Weir y un segundo sospechoso aún en libertad se acercaron a la víctima para cobrar una deuda contraída con Weir. Weir admitió a la policía que un hombre la ayudó a cobrar la deuda llevando a la víctima a su casa y sacándole el dinero.